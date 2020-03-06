Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 6th March 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Friday, 6 March 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, LA

Last Game Results

Milwaukee Bucks (53-9): 119-100 win over the Indiana Pacers(4 March)

Los Angeles Lakers (47-13): 120-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers (3 March)

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost just one of their last eight games and comfortably sit at the top of the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Indiana Pacers in the last game, improving their record to 53-9 for the season. Giannis Antetokounmpo was not at his best but was still able to collect 29 points and grab 12 rebounds. Alongside him, Khris Middleton scored 20 points and eight rebounds, with Donte DiVincenzo adding 19 from his side.

The Bucks will be looking to dominate the Lakers on the road tonight, thus making them to the ultimate contenders for this season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a beast who can contribute on both the ends of the floor. He is averaging 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, one steal, and one block per game this season. He has to showcase his best version tonight in front of LeBron James and the Lakers.

Bucks' predicted lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have won nine games out of their last 10, maintaining their position at the top of the Eastern Conference. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their last game, improving to 47-13 for the season.

The Lakers' superstar duo- Anthony Davis and LeBron James, was at their best, showcasing exceptional plays during the progression of the game. Davis finished the game with 37 points, whereas James contributed 22 points, 14 dishes, and seven rebounds for the night.

The lakers will be eager to make a point tonight by beating the Bucks at the Staples Center.

Key Player - LeBron James

King James has been producing exceptional numbers every night, averaging 25.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game for the season. He needs to fire tonight if they have to beat the strong Bucks squad tonight.

Lakers' Predicted Lineup

LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Javale McGee.

Bucks vs Lakers Match Prediction

The Bucks have been romping to victory against their rivals. But they are not infallible, and we got a glimpse of it in their game against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers can surely take advantage of the home conditions and stop Giannis from scoring heavily. They are a more flexible and diverse unit, and I am expecting them to get the win over the Bucks tonight.

Where to watch Bucks vs Lakers?

The game can be watched on TV on ESPN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.