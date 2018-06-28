NBA Free Agency: LeBron James called Kevin Durant to join him in LA

KD and LeBron James in 2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

What's the story?

LeBron James, the biggest possible free agent this summer, had reportedly called reigning 2-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and asked him to join him in Los Angeles.

In case you didn't know

LeBron has until the end of Friday (29th June) to decide on his own future - whether or not to opt-out of his contract and become a free agent or to opt-in using the player option on his contract and postpone his free agency by another year.

The heart of the matter

Usually, most of these tit-bits come from the expert - ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski - but not this time. This one was reported by his colleague - Stephen A Smith.

.@stephenasmith says LeBron James has reached out to Kevin Durant about teaming up in Los Angeles. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wSlJw7ND5Z — First Take (@FirstTake) June 28, 2018

ESPN has been all over the news with their reporting on the situation surrounding LeBron. Late on Wednesday night, they reported that the Lakers have a done-deal with the King if they can successfully acquire Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs. The report further stated that LeBron had set up such a condition because he didn't want to be the first and only superstar to commit to the Lakers this summer.

It's quite obvious he's playing safe, especially with the growing optimism in Oklahoma City that Paul George might re-sign with the Thunder.

Getting back to the phone call that Stephen A Smith reported. It should be no surprise that there has been no traction to that. Kevin Durant is living the dream right now, with 2 NBA Championships in as many years in the beautiful Bay Area. Why would he leave?

Well, I guess LeBron had to at least try.

What's next?

Till something official comes out, all we have can do is indulge ourselves in these details that ESPN keeps reporting. Paul George has already opted-out of his contract (via Woj) but it's most likely that LeBron won't decide that until Friday.

Friday is when the drama begins to unfold.

