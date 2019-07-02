NBA Free Agency: Ranking the Worst Deals from Day 1 of Free Agency

The Hornets are likely to regret their move for Terry Rozier

Yesterday marked the beginning of the NBA's free agency period, and nearly 50 contracts worth a total of more than $3 billion were agreed. Needless to say, this was an NBA record, and the flurry of deals provided an exciting evening for basketball fans.

When casting an eye over the early free agency deals, there is a lot to like, however, there were also a few nightmarish contracts handed out. So, here are our picks for the worst moves from Day 1 of free agency.

#4 Nikola Vucevic: Four-year, $100 million deal with the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic will now spend his peak years with the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic enjoyed a career-year with the Orlando Magic, averaging 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, while also making his first All-Star appearance.

However, the Montenegrin disappeared during the first-round playoff defeat to the Raptors, and for a team focused on youth, it makes little sense to tie up $100 million on a big who will soon turn 29.

Re-signing Vucevic also ends any possibility that Mo Bamba will fulfill his promise with the Magic.

#3 DeAndre Jordan: Four-year, $40 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan is following Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are linking up with the Brooklyn Nets, and they will be joined by DeAndre Jordan. The former All-Star was among the most in-demand bigs on the market as most teams believed he was available on a cheap deal.

However, the Nets didn't get the message, as the franchise signed the soon-to-be 31-year-old to a four-year $40 million deal. Admittedly, KD and Kyrie took less so Jordan could join, however, the center's impact has continued to dwindle in recent years, and it's difficult to see how his game will fit with the Nets' style of play.

