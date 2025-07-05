The Lakers are expected to be among the most aggressive teams this offseason, both in free agency and the trade market, as they look to add impactful talent to their roster. According to recent reports, Luka Doncic’s team has expressed interest in signing former Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins, who is now an unrestricted free agent.

Ad

Rollins began his NBA journey alongside Steph Curry, but his stint with the Warriors was brief. He appeared in just 12 games during the 2022-23 season before being released. However, the 6-foot-3 point guard bounced back in impressive fashion with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, thriving with more consistent playing time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rollins averaged 6.2 points per game while shooting a solid 40.8% from 3-point range, along with 1.9 assists. His production notably increased when given starting responsibilities as he averaged 10.2 points while shooting an impressive 45.2% from deep in 19 starts. Following his breakout season, multiple teams are now reportedly pursuing the promising young guard.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

According to senior NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of five teams expressing interest in Ryan Rollins. The Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers are also in the mix, while the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly keen on bringing Rollins back for another season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Rollins, the former Toledo standout is widely regarded as a promising perimeter defender with the potential to become elite on that end of the floor. His athleticism has been evident and he’s also shown the ability to knock down threes efficiently in a low-volume role.

Lakers fans react to franchise's interest in Ryan Rollins

Social media lit up after reports surfaced about the Lakers' interest in signing Ryan Rollins as a potential backup to Luka Doncic. Lakers fans quickly jumped into the conversation, sharing unfiltered reactions and debating the potential upside and drawbacks of adding the young guard to the Purple and Gold roster.

Ad

A fan said:

Vanderdavis @L1kersfan LINK Well he got benched in the playoffs and showed zero promising performances so nah

Ad

A user commented:

ethan @ethanswanson01 LINK Yes he’s young and has good upside I think he’d be a good fit for now and develop to be even better

Ad

A fan wrote:

wonderer @is_it_right LINK This means that Ryan Rollins isn't getting much interest from teams so his agent told Mike Scotto to attach the Lakers name to his client so people will know who he is.

Ad

Another user commented:

Kirito Uchiwa🔥 @KiritoUchiwa1 LINK He can't shoot I watch bucks in the playoffs he can't do shit

The Lakers have wasted no time in free agency, already locking in three new additions to their roster. Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes have all signed deals with the Purple and Gold as the team looks to bolster its lineup for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More