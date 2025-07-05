The Lakers are expected to be among the most aggressive teams this offseason, both in free agency and the trade market, as they look to add impactful talent to their roster. According to recent reports, Luka Doncic’s team has expressed interest in signing former Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins, who is now an unrestricted free agent.
Rollins began his NBA journey alongside Steph Curry, but his stint with the Warriors was brief. He appeared in just 12 games during the 2022-23 season before being released. However, the 6-foot-3 point guard bounced back in impressive fashion with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, thriving with more consistent playing time.
Rollins averaged 6.2 points per game while shooting a solid 40.8% from 3-point range, along with 1.9 assists. His production notably increased when given starting responsibilities as he averaged 10.2 points while shooting an impressive 45.2% from deep in 19 starts. Following his breakout season, multiple teams are now reportedly pursuing the promising young guard.
According to senior NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Lakers are one of five teams expressing interest in Ryan Rollins. The Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers are also in the mix, while the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly keen on bringing Rollins back for another season.
As for Rollins, the former Toledo standout is widely regarded as a promising perimeter defender with the potential to become elite on that end of the floor. His athleticism has been evident and he’s also shown the ability to knock down threes efficiently in a low-volume role.
Lakers fans react to franchise's interest in Ryan Rollins
Social media lit up after reports surfaced about the Lakers' interest in signing Ryan Rollins as a potential backup to Luka Doncic. Lakers fans quickly jumped into the conversation, sharing unfiltered reactions and debating the potential upside and drawbacks of adding the young guard to the Purple and Gold roster.
The Lakers have wasted no time in free agency, already locking in three new additions to their roster. Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and Jaxson Hayes have all signed deals with the Purple and Gold as the team looks to bolster its lineup for the upcoming season.
