NBA Free Agency Rumors: Luka Doncic's Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks in four-team tug of war for elite 3-and-D guard

NBA teams are aggressively working to strengthen their rosters with free agency in full swing. High-profile franchises like Luka Doncic’s LA Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks are making headlines. Both teams are reportedly targeting top free agents to boost their chances ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Among the most talked-about names is De’Anthony Melton, an elite defensive guard nearing his prime. Despite recovering from an ACL injury suffered last season with the Golden State Warriors, Melton remains a hot commodity on the market.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, Melton is drawing strong interest from multiple teams. The Lakers are reportedly locked in a four-team battle for his signature, with the Bucks, Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers also having reached out to the guard and his representatives.

Evan Sidery @esidery LINK De’Anthony Melton has generated a strong market in free agency from contending teams. The Bucks, Clippers, Lakers, and Suns are among a group of teams who inquired on Melton, an instant-impact versatile defender wherever he lands.

De’Anthony Melton brings a highly sought-after skill set that every NBA team would love to have in its backcourt. Known for his tenacious perimeter defense, the 6-foot-3 guard also offers reliable floor spacing with his 3-point shooting ability.

Melton showcased his shooting prowess during the 2020-21 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, hitting a career-high 41.2% from beyond the arc on 4.1 attempts per game. Impressively, he has maintained a 3-point shooting percentage of 36.0% or better in each of his last five seasons, underlining his consistency as a dependable 3-and-D contributor.

NBA fans react to Lakers and Bucks coveting De’Anthony Melton

Social media lit up after reports emerged linking De’Anthony Melton to the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. Fans passionately debated the potential impact of Melton joining either team, weighing the pros and cons and speculating on how his addition could shape each franchise’s title hopes.

A fan said:

Jason @jason23lake LINK Lakers brought back goodwin instead of signing melton

Another fan said:

David M Potteiger @David_Potteiger LINK Why are the Bucks looking for more combo guards?

A user commented:

“A All, B All”~Lerbon @SalCali5 LINK If I’m the buck I’m offering him starting spot

A fan wrote:

☭ Kenny the Laker Fanatic 🟪🟨 @kendrickj_ LINK Pelinka has Melton, Rollins, and Beal if his buyout is successful You NEED to get one of them as your Gabe replacement

Before suffering an injury last season, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals over six games with the Golden State Warriors. Throughout his career, the dynamic guard has posted solid numbers, averaging 9.1 points on 36.9% shooting from beyond the arc, along with 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

