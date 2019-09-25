NBA Free Agency: Top 3 centers still available

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 23 // 25 Sep 2019, 20:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joakim Noah is among the notable free agents centers available after leaving the Memphis Grizzlies in June

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and the new campaign is gearing up to be one of the most memorable in recent history. Superstars including Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler all swapped teams in free agency, while the Lakers completed a trade for Anthony Davis. Nevertheless, a number of big names remain without teams heading into the new season.

Among the current pool of free agents are several notable bigs that have enjoyed lengthy careers in the NBA, and plenty of teams around the league are currently lacking depth at the center position. So, with the 2019-20 season just over a month away, here we will take a look at the best 3 free-agent centers available on the open market.

#3 Amir Johnson

Amir Johnson spent time playing as backup to Joel Embiid in Philadelphia

Amir Johnson was in and out of the Philadephia 76ers' team last season, although the veteran always offered plenty of effort and input when called upon. Over 52 appearances (6 starts), Johnson averaged 3.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game, and his commitment to make an impact was evident when he requested a brief spell with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Johnson's time in Philadelphia ended on somewhat of a sour note after he was fined after being caught texting on the bench, although the 32-year-old remains a seasoned vet that has plenty to offer to a locker room. On the court, Johnson's skill set is fairly limited, although the California native has managed to develop somewhat of a three-point shot over the past few years. Ultimately, Johnson isn't a game-changer, although he is someone who can offer 10 minutes of hustle from the bench.

1 / 3 NEXT