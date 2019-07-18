×
NBA Free Agency: Top 5 possible free agents in 2021

Suryaraj Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    18 Jul 2019, 07:48 IST

LeBron James
LeBron James

The 2019 NBA free agency will probably be known as the most insane free agency of all time with multiple star players signing big deals with current teams and new teams. Players such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Russell Westbrook are all on different teams now. While the 2020 free agency market won't be as big as the one in 2019, there are top players to watch out for in 2021.

Special mentions include Andre Drummond, Rudy Gobert, Blake Griffin, Victor Oladipo, and CJ McCollum. It is worth noting that not all these players are unrestricted free agents. Some have player options for 2021 and could choose to play for another year with their respective teams or choose to enter the 2021 free agency market. We saw Paul George, who signed a 4-year, $136 million contract just last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder get traded to the Clippers out of nowhere. Anything is possible in the NBA.

Here are the top 5 players that could hit free agency in 2021.

#1 Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal

The Washington Wizards backcourt All-Star is set to hit the free-agent market in 2021. Although early signs did point to him signing a 3-year extension with the Wizards, new reports suggest that he possibly won't sign an extension and would either enter free agency or be traded before then.

With Bradley Beal carrying the team for the most part in the 2018-2019 season, it'll be interesting to see what he will do. With John Wall unlikely to play in the coming 2019-2020 season and the Wizards not making big moves in the offseason, we will see what Beal will want.

As a Wizards fan myself, the organization should shape the team around Beal and let go of Wall and his untradeable contract. It is time for him to take the lead in getting the team to the playoffs and onward.

1 / 5 NEXT
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kawhi Leonard NBA Players
