NBA Free Agents: The best 3 point guards still available on the open market

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 59 // 23 Sep 2019, 21:08 IST

Raymond Felton is among the point guards looking for a new team

The 2019 offseason is quickly winding down, although plenty of familiar names are still on the search for a new team ahead of the new season. The likes of Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith, and Kenneth Faried have yet to be picked up, although teams are likely to re-evaluate their rosters following upcoming training camps.

In addition to the mentioned trio of names, several point guards are also hoping to find a new team ahead of the new season. The pool of quality guards has been narrowed by the retirements of Darren Collison and Shaun Livingston, although there are still a handful of individuals that could make an impact. So, as the 2019-20 NBA season quickly approaches, here we will look at the 3 best free-agent point guards still available on the open market.

#3 Chasson Randle

Chasson Randle last played for the Washington Wizards

Chasson Randle went undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft, and the Illinois native headed to Europe after spending the Summer League as part of the Golden State Warriors' roster. Nevertheless, Randle returned to the NBA during the 2016-17 season, playing 26 times across spells with the Knicks and 76ers. After making little impact, Randle returned to Europe and helped Real Madrid to win the EuroLeague title in 2018.

Randle's performances improved during his second stint in Europe, and the Washington Wizards provided the 26-year-old with a substantial reserve role last season. Over 49 appearances, Randle managed 5.5 points and 2.0 assists in 15.2 minutes per contest, while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Randle was replaced by Isaiah Thomas in Washington earlier this summer, although the Stanford product showed enough during his spell with the Wizards to suggest that he can add backcourt depth as the season progresses.

