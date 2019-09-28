NBA Free Agency: The best power forwards still available on the open market

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 // 28 Sep 2019, 20:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony is among the notable free agents remaining on the market

The 2019-20 NBA season continues to draw closer and training camps will officially open today for clubs that will play in the Global Games. Camps will also open for the rest of the NBA on Tuesday, and teams around the league have made several additions in recent days as they attempt to complete their rosters ahead of the new campaign.

Nevertheless, a number of notable free agents remain available around the NBA and individuals without a team will be hoping to be signed ahead of opening night. While there is plenty of promising inexperienced free agents available, the majority are seasoned veterans that have plenty of experience, and here we will take a look at the best power forwards still available on the open market.

#3 Dante Cunningham

Dante Cunningham spent the 2018-19 season with the San Antonio Spurs

Dante Cunningham was drafted 33rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers a decade ago, and the forward has enjoyed a successful career in the NBA playing primarily as a reserve. After playing some of the best basketball of his career with the Brooklyn Nets during a brief spell with the team at the end of the 2017-18 season, Cunningham headed to the San Antonio Spurs last year.

Cunningham's 14.5 minutes per game were his lowest total since his rookie season, although the 32-year-old managed to become a regular in Gregg Popovich's rotation as he played 64 times during the regular season. His return of 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game don't exactly jump out, although Cunningham connected with 46% of his three-point attempts while also offering effort at both ends of the court.

Ultimately, the veteran is not the most exciting option, although he remains one of the most well-rounded wings available that will also offer a threat from beyond the arc.

1 / 3 NEXT