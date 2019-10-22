NBA Games Today (22nd October 2019): Schedule Today and Where to Watch

Anthony Davis will be looking to make a mark on opening night

After perhaps the most narrative-altering offseason in the history of the league, competitive NBA basketball finally kick-starts its new season today. The preseason had its own set of narratives too, especially with regards to the NBA and its international relations. But that's done and dusted now. Team rosters and rotations are in place for most franchises. The first tip-off of the season awaits so let's dive straight into the schedule for NBA opening night.

NBA Schedule Today - 22nd October, Tuesday

Where to Watch Today’s NBA Games?

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors (8:00 PM ET) - TNT, NBA League Pass (Live Stream) Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 PM ET) - TNT, NBA League Pass (Live Stream)

Players to watch out for

Kawhi Leonard is all set to showcase his abilities in LA

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Having led the Toronto Raptors to a historic NBA Championship last season, Kawhi Leonard returned to his hometown in Los Angeles in the biggest free agency move of the summer. Critics are still wary of his health issues, but Kawhi will be looking to quash all doubts in the season opener against the Lakers.

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

From picking up a basketball aged 16 to signing a 4-year $130 million deal aged 25, Pascal Siakam has come a long way. He showed the world exactly what he's capable of in the 2019 NBA Finals Game 1 and now the Raptors have gambled the future of the franchise on him.

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Racking up prolific numbers year after year for a franchise not known for deep playoff runs, Anthony Davis finally made the jump from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers. A dominant big who can easily fetch you 25 points and 10 rebounds per game, AD will have set his sights on an NBA ring this season.