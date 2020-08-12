NBA Games Today: Clippers vs Nuggets in Western Conference showdown, Raptors take on struggling 76ers, Heat face OKC | August 12th

The NBA games today will see some of the top performing teams in the bubble take each other on. Despite restarting the season without fans in the venue, the NBA bubble has managed to enthral its viewers. Yesterday’s NBA games were a suitable example of the same, as we witnessed some mind-blowing performances.

Damian Lillard was the centre of attention after putting up 60+ points for the third time this season, and joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player to have achieved such a feat. Yesterday’s NBA games also saw the playoff race tighten up in the Western Conference after the Boston Celtics beat the Memphis Grizzlies (122-107).

The NBA games today are likely to feature some astonishing performances as well, and here's all you need to know.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers: NBA Games Today

The Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets are evenly matched, and are enter this contest with a 4-2 record in the bubble. The T.J. Warren-led Indiana Pacers have shocked fans around the world with some impressive victories against the LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. They recently experienced a drop in production against the Miami Heat and are looking to bounce back in order to solidify the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Houston Rockets are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs and would like to win their remaining seeding games in order to remain at the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. James Harden is likely to join the Houston Rockets for this match-up after sitting out their last game against the San Antonio Spurs, and would like to deliver a performance that justifies his MVP nomination.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

The Toronto Raptors are likely to extend their winning streak in the NBA bubble as they face off against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team. After losing Ben Simmons to a season-ending knee injury, the Philadelphia 76ers still looked like playoff contenders with a win over the Orlando Magic.

Since that win, they have dropped two games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns. To make matters worse, the Philadelphia 76ers have added Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Joel Embiid and Mike Scott to their never-ending list of injured players.

The Toronto Raptors have remained relatively healthy in the NBA bubble and are coming off a huge win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, they now have the privilege of being able to provide some rest for their star players, and the Toronto Raptors second unit should be able to handle the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder seem to have caught the injury bug as well and sat five players in their loss to the Phoenix Suns. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder are the only players guaranteed to return from injury today.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are coming off an impressive win against the Indiana Pacers and are likely to see Kendrick Nunn back on the court for this match-up.

Both teams enter this game with a 3-3 record in the bubble and are looking for a win in order to tighten their grip over their respective seeds. The Oklahoma City Thunder have more to play for as a loss could possibly see them slip down to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

With the Miami Heat now performing better on the defensive end of the floor, the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to have their hands full.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers: NBA Games Today

This Western Conference battle will see the No. 2 seed, the LA Clippers, take on the No. 3 seed, the Denver Nuggets. This game could potentially decide seeding in the Western Conference, as the LA Clippers are only a game ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Following a tough loss against the LA Lakers, the Denver Nuggets would like to redeem themselves against the other Los Angeles team.

The LA Clippers are looking to bounce back after an embarrassing loss against the Brooklyn Nets where they were unable to efficiently convert turnovers. The LA Clippers cannot afford to repeat their lacklustre performance against a Denver Nuggets team who have been getting it done on the offensive end of the floor.

