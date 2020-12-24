NBA Games Today: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Odds, lines, picks against the spread

Ahead of another season of re-building, the New York Knicks will travel to the Indiana Pacers among the NBA Games today. After a disappointing year, the Knicks have made responsible moves this offseason and new head coach Tom Thibodeau has an opportunity to put his stamp on the team. Facing their old rivals, the Pacers, on Wednesday night will be a stiff first test for the young Knicks roster.

Game 1.



🏀: Season Tip-Off vs. Indiana

⏰: 7:00 PM ET

📺: @MSGNetworks | 💻: MSG GO pic.twitter.com/pCWZF8RKW1 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 23, 2020

Entering a contract year, Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will be expected to have a standout season. Just what version of Oladipo Indiana get is yet to be seen. The franchise have been hampered by injuries in the past few years, particularly to their star who was playing at an All-Star level in the 2017-18 season.

If they are able to keep their key assets injury-free this season, the Indiana Pacers have the talent to do well in the NBA playoffs after being swept by the Miami Heat last year in the first round.

Their opposition in the NBA Games Today, the New York Knicks, had a positive offseason in which they drafted hometown forward Obi Toppin at 8th overall. The Knicks also added some much-needed veteran depth on the bench. The front office were able to avoid the Achilles heel of the past years in not offering incoming stars massive contracts.

In came Austin Rivers, Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks as valuable bench pieces who will give their second unit massive improvement. Although this year will be a continuation of development for their young stars, the New York Knicks will hope to restore some pride to the franchise after several disappointing seasons of late.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Betting Odds

New York Knicks: +7.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -7.5 (-110)

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Lines

Advertisement

New York Knicks: 270

Indiana Pacers: -335

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers Picks Against the Spread

New York Knicks: +8 (-110)

Indiana Pacers: -8 (-110)

NBA Games Today: Indiana Pacers heavy favorites to see off youthful Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

With home-court advantage and the return of starters T.J. Warren and Myles Turner, the Indiana Pacers are heavily tipped to win comfortably against the New York Knicks in their opener.

Oladipo has also been the center of NBA Trade Rumors this offseason after it was reported he was unhappy in Indiana. Reports claimed Oladipo even regularly asked opposition players if he could come and play with them. Recently, however, the guard was insistent on setting the story straight surrounding these rumors.

"That's not my reputation to be a guy like that"



Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo sets the record straight with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson about the off-season reporting surrounding him. pic.twitter.com/BwJf5Z04je — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 21, 2020

The New York Knicks meanwhile have traded wisely in the offseason but are still growing a young roster for the future. Without new signing, Austin Rivers, the Knicks will be limited at the guard position. They will be relying on standout star from last season Julius Randle to carry the offense alongside RJ Barrett and Elfrid Payton.

On the other end, they will do well to restrain the Pacers offense and may struggle if the game gets away from them.