NBA Games Today: Kawhi and PG take on Luka and Kristaps, Embiid to lead 76ers against Boston Celtics

In the NBA games today within the bubble, we begin the first round of the playoffs. Today, we will see some much-awaited clashes, with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Boston Celtics. Also in action are the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers, and we will get to see Luka Doncic go up against Kawhi Leonard in the marquee clash of the NBA games today.

With some exciting match-ups awaiting us, let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

TOMORROW. AUGUST 17th. #NBAPlayoffs begin with hoops all day starting at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/UYMtKB2cH8 — NBA (@NBA) August 16, 2020

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Games Today

The Denver Nuggets take on the Utah Jazz in the first playoff game of the season. With their lineup solid despite not having some of their key starters, the Nuggets will be raring to go. We look forward to Nikola Jokic's immaculate passes to Jamal Murray in this game. Michael Porter Jr. will continue remain a key player as the Nuggets hope to start off with a win.

The Utah Jazz will need Donovan Mitchell to hold down the fort with Mike Conley away. Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his child and might miss the first few games of the series. Rudy Gobert will also have to show off his defensive skills in a battle of bigs with Nikola Jokic. We look forward to an intense battle between these two sides in the NBA games today.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Games Today

The defending NBA champions, the Toronto Raptors begin their playoff campaign against the Brooklyn Nets in one of the NBA games today. The Raptors have appeared very strong so far in the NBA bubble with all their key players in great shape. Their defense, led by Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, has been immaculate. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam have been dominant on the offensive end.

The Brooklyn Nets have shocked all, with their young stats Caris LeVert and Joe Harris performing at a high level in the seeding games. Despite not having their star players, the Nets will fancy their chances against the Raptors. Will we see yet another scoring blitz from LeVert? Or will the Raptors' balanced side cruise to victory?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Games Today

In one of the top NBA games today, we have an Eastern Conference showdown - the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics. This will be a very interesting match-up since the 76ers will be playing without Ben Simmons.

This is the perfect opportunity for Joel Embiid to prove that he is the most dominant big man in the game, and he will definitely have an advantage in the interior with four perimeter shooters supporting him.

This has been a long time coming.



Playoffs 🔜 pic.twitter.com/HEC70feKBU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 17, 2020

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, have momentum on their side. With all their stars healthy, the Celtics are much better suited to survive this series. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been in great shape and Kemba Walker seems to have recovered from his knee injury. They will look forward to starting off this series with a win.

While we expect the Boston Celtics to win in a close game, we look forward to seeing what Embiid can pull off. Will Embiid manage to hold off the Celtics? Or will Tatum continue his stellar shooting form to lead his team to victory?

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers | NBA Games Today

The marquee clash in the NBA games today is the Dallas Mavericks going up against the LA Clippers in a battle of NBA star duos.

The Dallas Mavericks have made it this far in this season due to the monstrous efforts by Luke Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. With the two European superstars at the helm, the Mavericks have made it into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Doncic and Porzingis will have to lead the Mavericks in this game if they hope to steal a victory.

NBA title contenders, the LA Clippers will be led by their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. With some impressive performances despite being undermanned, the LA Clippers will be raring to go.

We look forward to seeing Kawhi Leonard lock into his playoff mode as he did last year. Paul George has been shooting well in the NBA bubble and his chemistry with Leonard has been great.

Who's ready for Game 1?? Less than 24 hours until we take on the Clippers!! Tipoff set for tomorrow at 8:00 PM on @FoxSportsSW! #MFFL #dALLasIN — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 17, 2020

The LA Clippers might miss some of their bench stars such Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet. The Clippers, however, have played much of their season with players injured and their bench strength is among the best in the league. Porzingis, while having some heel troubles, is likely to play.

We expect this to be a hard fought game with the Clippers having the upper hand. Will Doncic be able to pull of a miracle against the title favorites? Or will it be the Kawhi Leonard show all over?

