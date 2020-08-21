NBA Games Today: LA Clippers looking for revenge against Dallas Mavericks, with Boston Celtics in pursuit of a 3-0 lead versus the 76ers

The NBA games today will feature the Game 3 battles of some very exciting first round match-ups. Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers will be looking to bounce back from their game 2 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Denver Nuggets will be facing a resurgent Utah Jazz team who will be confident after their win in the second fixture. Eastern conference teams Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors will try and extend the advantage to 3-0 against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors - Game Two

The Toronto Raptors have been absolutely dominant in the first two games in the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Nick Nurse's men have been exceptional on both the ends of the court and will be expected to win game three by a handsome margin against the handicapped Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets will be missing small forward Joe Harris who had to leave the NBA bubble recently due to undisclosed reasons. The Toronto Raptors in all probability will field the same lineup as they have done in the first two games. It should be a straight forward win for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA games today.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Two

The Denver Nuggets will meet the Utah Jazz in an exciting western conference first-round match-up in NBA games today. The Utah Jazz demolished the Denver Nuggets in the second game of the series thanks to important contributions from guards Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson.

Head coach Mike Malone will have to make adjustments in-game three if he wants to stop Utah Jazz from taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Jerami Grant could be inserted in the starting lineup to strengthen the defence. The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, will welcome star point guard Mike Conley to the starting lineup.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

The Boston Celtics will be looking to carry their winning momentum in game three of the round one series against the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA games today. The Celtics won the second game thanks to a Jayson Tatum show and will be relying on him again to get the win in game three.

Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, will have to win this game to avoid going behind 2-1 in the series. Joel Embiid will play a key role in this fixture as they are missing star point guard Ben Simmons. The Boston Celtics should easily win this tie and make it 3-0 in the series.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

After an unexpected loss in game two, the LA Clippers will be on a mission to clinch the third game in the first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks and take a 2-1 lead in the NBA games today. The western conference heavyweights will be relying on star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to get the win against a strong Dallas Mavericks lineup.

Head coach Doc Rivers will have to make adjustments to his starting lineup to counter the dual threat of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Dallas Mavericks have punched above their weight so far in the series and will be looking to continue that in the NBA games today.

