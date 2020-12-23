NBA Games Today: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Odds, lines, picks against the spread

After much anticipation, the 2020-21 NBA Season is finally upon us and in the NBA Games today, fans will be able to enjoy the battle of LA and the return of Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. All eyes will be on the reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers, as they face their city rivals LA Clippers on the opening night of the 2020-21 campaign.

The LA Lakers enter the new season off the back of a stellar last season in which they cruised to their record-equalling 17th NBA championship. Meanwhile, their opponents in this matchup, the LA Clippers, were left frustrated once more as their regular season form failed to see them through to a conference finals series.

The Lakers front office were busy this offseason, forming a stronger, more rounded unit to support their two superstars. Furthermore, they were able to secure the futures of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis who signed massive contract extensions.

LA Lakers enter the 2020-21 NBA Season as favorites to win back-to-back titles but will need to keep the Clippers at bay in the process. Lets have a look at the betting suggestions ahead of the second of two NBA Games today.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers betting Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.0 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers: +3.0 (-110)

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers lines

Los Angeles Lakers: -150

Los Angeles Clippers: +135

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers picks against the spread

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-115)

NBA Games Today: Lakers likely to win first battle of LA

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

In the second of two NBA Games today, the LA Lakers are going into the matchup as marginal favorites. While the two sides split their games last year, the 2019-20 Champions have significantly improved their roster.

Bringing in Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews has given the side more depth from the bench as well as more points to relieve leaders LeBron and AD.

Despite the considerable advantage the Lakers are expected to have by the bookmakers, don't be surprised if the LA Clippers are able to find a way to thwart their rivals celebratory night.

Prior to the game, LeBron James and his crew will be presented with their championship rings from last season. Having thrown away a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets only to see their city rivals go on to claim another trophy means the Clippers will need little motivation heading into this fixture.

