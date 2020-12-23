NBA Games Today: New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors TV Schedule, Time, Channel & Live Stream

The 2020-21 NBA season has officially commenced. The Toronto Raptors will kick off their campaign by hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in one of the 13 NBA games to be played today.

The Toronto Raptors will be playing from their new temporary home in Tampa, Florida due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upside of playing in Florida is that the Toronto Raptors are one of just six teams allowed to have fans in the arena. The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida is allowed to host 3800 fans.

This is one of just two inter-conference fixtures in the NBA games today, the other one being the Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Toronto Raptors are the favorites heading into the game. The young New Orleans Pelicans squad will face a tough task trying to defeat the 2019 NBA champions on the road.

NBA Games Today: Team News

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans had a rough 2019-20 campaign, having to deal with multiple injuries. The team finished 13th in the Western Conference.

However, the side is healthy as ever now and analysts predict that they will clinch a playoff spot.

Three Pelicans players are reported to be "day-to-day". However, the team's starters are ready to play in the NBA games today.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Wenyen Gabriel, Will Magnay, Nicolo Melli

Suspended: None

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are also mostly healthy heading into this game.

Their guard Norman Powell is deemed questionable, while bench player Patrick McCaw's reported injury means he won't get minutes in the fixture.

Raptors guard Norman Powell is questionable for Wednesday's season opener vs. the Pelicans due to "health and safety protocols."https://t.co/jcsKGKmWOX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 22, 2020

Injured: Patrick McCaw

Doubtful: Norman Powell

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors tip-off?

United States: December 23, 2020 - 7:30 PM ET

India: December 24, 2020 - 6 AM IST

Where and how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors?

United States: Fox Sports New Orleans and TSN (Local TV) + CHUM and ESPN 100.3FM (Radio)

India: Not Available (as of now)

Worldwide: NBA League Pass

