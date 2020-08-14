NBA Games Today: Raptors vs Nuggets, Pacers face Heat in bubble rematch, OKC take on Clippers | August 14th

The NBA games today are the final seeding games in the bubble. All of the competing teams in the NBA games today have locked in their seed and playoff match-up, and will be looking to get out of the building injury-free and ready for the playoffs.

Yesterday’s NBA games witnessed the battle for the 8th seed in the Western Conference end in brutal fashion. The Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies will take each other on in the play-in tournament after winning their respective match-ups yesterday.

The NBA games today will hopefully generate some surprising performances from the league’s most overlooked players.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Today's NBA games will witness the second unit of the competing teams see more minutes on the floor.

Toronto Raptors vs Denver Nuggets

This match-up will see the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference take on the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets are both looking to enter the playoffs as healthy as possible and will bench their starters for this game. Even without their key starters, this match-up will surely entertain.

The Denver Nuggets bench, led by Jerami Grant and P.J. Dozier, have put up over 60 points in their last two games. The Toronto Raptors bench was also instrumental in their last match-up against the Philadelphia 76ers as they performed well down the stretch.

This game is likely to go down to the wire, but the Toronto Raptors are expected to take home the W.

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers will take each other on for the second time in the NBA bubble in what should be a close contest. Both teams are set to meet in the first round of the playoffs and this match will be an exciting preview.

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers wouldn’t want to take any chances and will not start their key players. The lack of star power will not be a concern for either team, they have benefited from great performances from the bench.

The Indiana Pacers would like to get the better of the Miami Heat to provide them with some leverage entering the first round of the playoffs.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder

Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

The LA Clippers take on the OKC Thunder to close out their seeding games. Both teams are likely to rest their stars prior to the first round of the playoffs. The LA Clippers’ reserve team will be led by veterans Patrick Beverley and Terance Mann, while the Oklahoma City Thunder will be led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The LA Clippers are widely known for their depth and are likely to get the better of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting things going early will be instrumental for the Oklahoma City Thunder to stay competitive. Expect this game to be decided before the fourth quarter.

Houston Rockets vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Houston Rockets are going up against the Philadelphia 76ers in a meaningless match-up. With both teams missing key players to injury, they will be relying on their bench to get them through this game.

The Houston Rockets are set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

Rockets coverage begins TOMORROW at 7:30PM on @ATTSportsNetSW! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CBlviIrVZ5 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 13, 2020

The Houston Rockets would like to utilise this match-up to address pressing issues on the defensive end of the floor. The Philadelphia 76ers have locked in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and could use a victory over the Houston Rockets in order to placate their concerns regarding the depth of their roster.

