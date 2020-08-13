NBA Games Today: Suns face Mavericks in playoff decider, Blazers fighting to stay 8th, Bucks face Grizzlies | August 13th

The NBA games today will be filled with drama as they will decide the playoff scenarios for three Western Conference teams.

The Phoenix Suns, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers have been clawing at the 8th seed since the restart of the season, and all three teams will participate in their last seeding game today.

Yesterday's NBA games saw some nail-biting finishes, with the Oklahoma City Thunder narrowly beating the Miami Heat (116-115) and the Indiana Pacers shocking the Houston Rockets (108-104).

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Today's NBA games are likely to go down to the wire as the stakes could not be any higher for some of the competing teams.

Washington Wizards vs Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

The Boston Celtics face off against the Washington Wizards in a game that will not have any playoff implications for either team. The Boston Celtics have effectively locked up the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Washington Wizards currently sit at the ninth seed and are out of playoff contention.

Advertisement

After a shaky start, the Boston Celtics have been able to build some momentum and are currently on a four-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have struggled to find any footing and have lost all their seeding games without putting up much of a fight.

The Washington Wizards have an outside chance of leaving the bubble with at least one victory as the Boston Celtics are resting their starters for this match-up.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers

This Western Conference match-up will see the first seed, the LA Lakers, take on the thirteenth-seeded Sacramento Kings. Both teams aren’t looking for much in this game and will settle with leaving the building injury-free.

The LA Lakers' second unit hasn’t looked impressive in the bubble and will be looking to make the most of their last seeding game. Kyle Kuzma will lead the pack after putting up an impressive performance against the Denver Nuggets that culminated with the game-winning shot.

The Sacramento Kings are already thinking ahead to the next season and would like to leave the bubble with a win over the top-seeded LA Lakers.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Toronto Raptors

The Memphis Grizzlies take hope to stay in the playoff race with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Eastern Conference top seed would hope to notch a win against the Memphis Grizzlies and finish their seeding games with a .500 record.

The Memphis Grizzlies are caught in the middle of an intense battle for the 8th seed in the Western Conference and haven’t been doing themselves any favours. They have won only one of their seeding games in the NBA bubble and it is imperative that they win in order to stay ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

The Memphis Grizzlies will benefit from the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be playing this match-up. Giannis is currently serving a one game suspension after headbutting Moe Wagner during their last game against the Washington Wizards.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns: NBA Games Today

This Western Conference battle will see two of the hottest teams in the bubble take each other on. The Dallas Mavericks are unlikely to play spoilsport for the Phoenix Suns' playoff dreams as they will definitely rest key players down the stretch. The Phoenix Suns have shocked the world as the only undefeated team in the NBA bubble so far and are looking to keep it that way.

Game 1-7 ✔️ 8 up next!



"We gonna make this bubble pop!" pic.twitter.com/tgDSz8xcLc — 7-0 (@Suns) August 13, 2020

The trio of Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton have performed with unprecedented efficiency and are likely to tear apart the Dallas Mavericks' shoddy defense.

The Dallas Mavericks have an outside chance to win this game if they are able to limit Devin Booker’s production in the first half, but the Phoenix Suns will be giving it their all in order to keep their playoff dreams alive.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs: NBA Games Today

The San Antonio Spurs are mathematically eliminated from the NBA playoffs despite putting up some impressive performances recently. The Utah Jazz are looking to exact revenge over the San Antonio Spurs after losing to them in the NBA bubble over a week ago. With Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley unable to play this match-up, the San Antonio Spurs should be able to cruise to their fourth straight victory.

The Utah Jazz need to pick up the pace if they want to move past the first round of the playoffs. Currently holding a 2-5 record since the restart, the Utah Jazz have been struggling to get anything going on either side of the court. Donovan Mitchell is back in the lineup after missing their last contest against the Dallas Mavericks and would like to lead his team past the San Antonio Spurs.

Also read: NBA Results Today (August 12) - James Harden's 45 points in vain as Houston Rockets lose, OKC Thunder record 22-point comeback win

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets have been two of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA bubble. After notching impressive wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to dispose of the Portland Trail Blazers.

This matchup will be filled with explosive offense with Damian Lillard and Caris LeVert both coming off huge performances. The Portland Trail Blazers would like to win over the Brooklyn Nets in order to put them in an advantageous position for the play-in tournament. The Brooklyn Nets would like to win this game and enter into the playoffs with some confidence and momentum.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic

Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic: NBA Games Today

The New Orleans Pelicans' second unit looks to take on the Orlando Magic second unit in this underwhelming NBA match-up. Both teams are eliminated from playoff contention due to some less than inspiring performances in the NBA bubble and would like to end their seeding games with a win.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing rookie sensation Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram among others. The Orlando Magic will be playing this match-up without Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, but Nikola Vucevic will start. The Orlando Magic are projected to defeat the depleted New Orleans Pelicans in this NBA game.

Also read: "That's crazy" - Kevin Durant in disbelief after a fan proclaims LeBron James as the NBA G.O.A.T.