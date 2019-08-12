NBA History: 5 Biggest wins in the last 10 years

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 12 Aug 2019, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

The NBA is one of the most exciting sports leagues in the world. It is a competitive league where some of the best players in the world play against each other. As fans, we love to see competitive games and matchups throughout the season. We want game-winners, back and forth games, and historic performances.

We want to see LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant. We want to see James Harden score 50 points. We want to see a close game between the Los Angeles Clippers and their counterpart the Lakers. This is an exciting time for fans, and we get the chance to see these moments of history. However, it does not always go this way.

At times, history is made, but for the wrong reasons. For example, a team can get blown out by a significant margin. Blowouts are a regular occurrence in the NBA, but some are more significant than others. In the past 10 years, there have been several blowouts that are noteworthy. There have been blowouts where the teams have won by astounding margins such as 50 points or more. Here are five of the biggest wins in the last 10 years.

#5 Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee Bucks 120-66 (30 April 2015): 54-point win

Derrick Rose with the Bulls

In the 2015 playoffs, the Chicago Bulls pulled off an impressive (series closing) win. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-66. The Bulls won this game and closed out the series 4-2. They went on to the second round, where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before losing to the Cavaliers, the Bulls beat the Bucks by a significant margin. They beat them by 54 points.

In Game 6 of the series, the Bulls closed out the series in Milwaukee. In Game 4 and 5, the Bucks beat the Bulls. The Bucks beat them once at home and once in Chicago. This came as a surprise as the Bulls won the first three games. The series looked like it was on the verge of a sweep, but Bucks responded and won the next two games. The dynamic of the series changed and became more competitive. However, the Bulls prevailed and managed to win the series. And, they did it by making a statement.

For the Bulls, each of their starters scored in double figures. They were the only five players to do so. The starters were on a mission and accomplished what needed to be done.

Veteran forward Mike Dunleavy led the Bulls in scoring with 20 points. Dunleavy was the unexpected hero as he shot 5-of-7 from the field for 71 percent and 67 percent from deep. He, along with the other starters, helped Chicago secure the win.

Pau Gasol finished the game with 19 points, and the remaining starters followed suit. Jimmy Butler had 16 points and four steals, Derrick Rose had 15 points, and Joakim Noah had a double-double. Noah finished the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

For the Bucks, not a single player scored in double figures. The young team shot 25-of-76 from the field and 4-of-19 from the 3-point line. The Bucks struggled as Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo (now their core players) scored six and five points respectively.

The Bulls' win was huge, but there have been larger blowouts throughout the years.

1 / 5 NEXT