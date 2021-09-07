NBA History: 5 centers with the most 3-pointers made 

Big men shooting 3s in the NBA is always exhilarating to watch, as not all of them can knock down long-range efforts with efficiency.

However, modern-day bigs are much better with their 3-point shooting than their counterparts from yesteryears. Not only does that benefit the player individually, but it also works wonders for the team.

On that note, here's a look at five centers who have recorded the most 3-point field goals in NBA history.

#5 Bill Laimbeer - 202

Bill Laimbeer has made over 200 three-pointers in the NBA.

Bill Laimbeer wasn't one of the most favored opponents for many players. He was termed as one of the most notorious ones to play the NBA. That was because of his rough playing style, which led to many on-court brawls.

Nevertheless, he was still one of the best centers to grace the NBA. Laimbeer won two back-to-back championships with the Detroit Pistons during the 'Bad Boys' Pistons era. He was the ultimate iron man, playing 685 consecutive games, a staggering record that still stands.

Laimbeer was a beast on the defensive boards, recording the most defensive rebounds between 1982 and 1990. He was also a very efficient shooter from the foul line and three-point distance for someone of his size. He shot 32.6% of his 3-point field-goal attempts during his NBA career, and 83.7% from the charity stripe.

Even the enforcer centers like Bill Laimbeer could make 3 pointers



The emphasis before was bigs acting like big men . Protecting the paint



But he tied finals record at time with 6 3s pic.twitter.com/VKQ2HAIdnn — Martin Brian Ansah (@DaAnsahonSports) August 20, 2019

Laimbeer also shot a record six 3-pointers during an NBA Finals game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers.

#4 Joel Embiid - 296

Joel Embiid in action during an NBA game.

Joel Embiid is one of the most versatile centers in the NBA right now. The Philadelphia 76ers talisman, who has improved rapidly, is one of the most well-rounded offensive players in the league.

He is a three-level shooter who has averaged at least 20 points per game since his rookie season in the NBA. Last campaign, Embiid finished second in the MVP voting. He averaged a career-high 28.5 points per game, shooting 51.3% from the floor, including 37.7% from the three-point line.

Embiid's MVP-caliber campaign saw the Sixers end the regular season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid with the step back 3!



pic.twitter.com/IzjlljPj3S — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 17, 2020

Joel Embiid has always been a decent 3-point shooter. In just five years, the 27-year old has recorded almost 300 three-point field goals. He could end up as the best 3-point shooting big of all time if he continues his present exploits.

