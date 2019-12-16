NBA History: 5 greatest All-Star Game performances in the 2010s

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 01:42 IST SHARE

Anthony Davis' 52-point effort in 2017 is among the best performances from the past decade

The annual NBA All-Star Game has always been one of the highlights of the season, and the scale of the event has continued to grow in recent years.

The addition of captains choosing their teams via a televised draft has been positively received by fans while the 2019 edition also introduced places on the roster for retiring legends.

The 2020 edition will take place on February 16 at United Center in Chicago, and fans are already making their predictions as to which NBA star will produce the best individual performance in Chicago.

So, as the hype continues to build for this season's All-Star Game, here we will take a look at the five greatest performances from the past decade.

#5 Paul George - 2016

Paul George missed out on being named MVP despite scoring 41 points for the East back in the 2016 Game

The Eastern Conference fell to the Western Conference in the 2016 All-Star Game, but Paul George enjoyed a huge night as he erupted for 41 points in the showcase game.

The Indiana Pacers star was making his return to the All-Star Game after playing just six times the previous season due to a serious injury, and he enjoyed a memorable comeback as he finished just one point short of Wilt Chamberlain’s then single-game scoring record of 42 points.

George connected with 16 of his 26 attempts from the field - while also knocking down 9 of his 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

However, due to the East's 173-196 defeat, George missed out on being named MVP as his future Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook was presented with the award after leading the West with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

1 / 3 NEXT