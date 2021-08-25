NBA History: 5 greatest executives of all time

Every NBA team needs a smart executive running the show. It’s imperative to have someone who can make the right draft picks, trades and free-agent signings that elevate the franchise to the next level.

A perfect example is Jack McCloskey, who served as the Detroit Pistons’ general manager from 1979 to 1992. “Trader Jack” hired head coach Chuck Daly and drafted one of the best backcourts of all time in the form of Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.

He also drafted the Dennis Rodman-John Salley duo and traded for Bill Laimbeer, Vinnie Johnson, Rick Mahorn, James Edwards and Mark Aguirre.

As a result, the “Bad Boy” Pistons won back-to-back championships in 1989 and 1990, defeating Magic Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers and Clyde Drexler’s Portland Trail Blazers respectively.

McCloskey was a superb GM, but he doesn't make the list of the top-five executives in NBA history. So who does make the cut?

#5 Pat Riley

Miami Heat Introduce Jimmy Butler

After coaching stints with the “Showtime” Lakers—whom he guided to four titles—and the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks, Pat Riley was hired by the Miami Heat as the team’s president and head coach in 1995.

Riley would make several solid moves like acquiring Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway, which helped Miami emerge as a top Eastern Conference team during the late ‘90s.

He drafted Dwyane Wade in 2003 and acquired Shaquille O’Neal the following year in a deal that sent Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant and a first-round pick to the Lakers. The D-Wade and Shaq combo later powered Miami to the team’s first-ever title in 2006.

During the summer of 2010, Riley managed to sign major free agents LeBron James and Chris Bosh, who formed a larger-than-life “Big 3” with Wade. The trio went on to reach the NBA Finals for four consecutive years, winning titles in 2012 and 2013.

Eight years ago, LeBron, Wade and Bosh won their second of back-to-back titles with the Heat 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WhtQeSPBj4 — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2021

Riley is still team president today and hasn’t coached since 2008. He’ll forever be known as one of the greatest coaches and executives the league has ever known.

#4 R.C. Buford

R.C. Buford was the San Antonio Spurs’ general manager from 2002 to 2019. He didn’t hire coach Gregg Popovich or draft David Robinson, who was selected in 1987, Tim Duncan (1997), Manu Ginobili (1999) or Tony Parker (2001). Yet, he made the moves that were needed to help the team win championships in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.

Remember, it takes more than just stars to win titles. They need to be surrounded by talented role players to get the job done. During his 17-year tenure, Buford picked up the likes of Robert Horry, Michael Finley, George Hill, Brent Barry, Patty Mills and a bunch of other solid players along the way.

Buford’s best move came in 2011 on draft night. He dealt Hill, a backup point guard, to the Indiana Pacers for Kawhi Leonard, who had just been drafted with the 15th overall pick.

10 YEARS AGO TODAY

The Pacers drafted Kawhi Leonard with the 15th pick.



They then traded him, the 42nd pick (Davis Bertans) & Erazem Lorbek to the Spurs for George Hill. pic.twitter.com/w2EuzK2AlP — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 23, 2021

Leonard later helped the Spurs win the 2014 NBA Championship and took home Finals MVP honors.

Little did anyone know that he would eventually turn out to be a megastar. The Leonard-Hill swap is one of the most lopsided trades ever, and you can give Buford the credit for making it happen.

#3 Jerry Krause

Jerry Krause is responsible for dismantling the Chicago Bulls dynasty. And because of that, he isn’t loved by a lot of Bulls fans out there. However, he did a phenomenal job during his time as general manager.

Although Krause didn't draft Michael Jordan, he made a plethora of outstanding moves. He hired Phil Jackson, arguably the greatest basketball coach in history, and traded Olden Polynice for MJ’s right-hand man, Scottie Pippen.

Krause also drafted guys like Toni Kukoc, Horace Grant and B.J. Armstrong while signing free agents Ron Harper, John Paxson and Steve Kerr.

And he somehow convinced the Spurs to do a Will Perdue-for-Dennis Rodman trade. Now that’s what you call an act of highway robbery.

October 1995 - The Bulls traded Will Perdue to the Spurs for Dennis Rodman.



The rest.... Is #ChicagoHistory ✔️ pic.twitter.com/BybfeVtICB — Chicago History ™️ (@Chicago_History) April 19, 2020

Under Krause’s watch, the Bulls captured six titles in eight years, including two separate three-peats. Jordan wouldn't own all those rings if it wasn't for his GM's decision-making.

2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

Jerry West, the NBA’s logo, is known for his Hall of Fame playing career. But you simply can’t forget what he has done as an executive.

West took over as the Lakers’ GM in 1982. He immediately drafted James Worthy to team up with fellow stars Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and later added pieces like Byron Scott, A.C. Green and Mychal Thompson. With West on board, the team would go on to capture four titles during the 1980s.

In the ‘90s, West landed future All-Stars Eddie Jones, Nick Van Exel and some high school guard named Kobe Bryant via the draft. The 13th overall pick in the ‘96 draft, Bryant was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets before being dealt to L.A. for veteran center Vlade Divac. Talk about lopsided trades, right?

OTD (96) The Hornets drafted Kobe Bryant (13th) then traded him to the Lakers for Vlade Divac



KOBE: "Cowens told me he didn't want me...It wasn't a question of me even playing here...I was like, 'Oh, all right.' I quickly transitioned from smiley kid to killer instinct" pic.twitter.com/sXaNPyQGY6 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 26, 2021

Also during the ‘96 offseason, West signed free agent Shaquille O’Neal, who ultimately teamed with Bryant to carry the Lakers to three consecutive titles in the early 2000s.

When you acquire both Shaq and Kobe in the same offseason, you’re definitely one of the greatest executives of all time.

In 2002, West became the GM of the Memphis Grizzlies and wound up winning the 2004 Executive of the Year Award.

West would later serve as an executive board member for the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2017. The team won two championships during that time frame. Plus, West was influential in the Warriors’ 2016 signing of Kevin Durant.

Then in 2017, West joined the Los Angeles Clippers as an executive board member and helped the team land stars Kawhi and Paul George.

West has now been in the executive game for nearly 40 years. It'll be interesting to see what happens next.

#1 Red Auerbach

The Boston Celtics are one of the most successful franchises in all of sports, and one of the main reasons behind that is Red Auerbach.

From 1950 to 1966, Auerbach was the Celtics’ president and head coach, making a multitude of legendary transactions and guiding the team to several championships.

Auerbach acquired the likes of Bob Cousy, Frank Ramsey and Cliff Hagan. Then in the 1956 draft, he came away with three Hall of Famers: Bill Russell—who was traded for Hagan and Ed Macauley—Tom Heinsohn and K.C. Jones. Later on, John Havicek was drafted in 1962.

Led by Auerbach’s coaching and Russell’s defense, Boston went on to win 11 championships from 1957 to 1969, including eight in a row.

Auerbach retired as head coach in 1966, but remained the GM. After drafting stars like Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White, the Celtics again won titles in 1974 and 1976.

On this day: Celtics icon Red Auerbach retires as coach, 1966 championship won https://t.co/57WBNMmsX6 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 28, 2021

And before stepping down as GM in 1984, he acquired the trio of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, who eventually led the team to three more championships during the 1980s.

Edited by S Chowdhury