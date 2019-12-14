NBA History: 5 Greatest teams of the last decade

Tristan Elliott 14 Dec 2019

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors are among the best teams of the past decade

With 2020 quickly approaching, it is the perfect time to reflect on the past decade of NBA action. Over the past 10 years, the NBA has been graced by several excellent teams, and the likes of the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat have been able to win multiple titles.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs have been able to make multiple appearances in the NBA Finals, while the James Harden led Houston Rockets and Lob City Los Angeles Clippers have also left an impression.

So, with plenty of notable teams to choose from, here we will take a look at the five greatest teams of the last decade.

#5 2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder came within a game of the 2016 NBA Finals

The 2015-16 Oklahoma City Thunder failed to make the NBA Finals after collapsing against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, but when on-form, this Thunder team were among the most dominant in the league over the past decade.

In Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder had two of the NBA's biggest superstars that were both still just 27, while a young Steven Adams was quickly emerging into a force on both ends of the court. Additionally, OKC had excellent defenders in Serge Ibaka and Andre Roberson, while Dion Waiters was a solid option from the bench.

It didn't always come together for Billy Donovan's team, but when it did, they were unplayable, and the team eliminated a 67-15 San Antonio team before blindsiding the Warriors in the first four games of the 2016 West Finals.

The Thunder eventually collapsed and blew a 3-1 series lead, but if Durant had stayed in 2016, this OKC team could have been the dominant force over the past three seasons.

