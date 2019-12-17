NBA History: 5 Greatest trios of the 2010s

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 13:23 IST

Who is the greatest trio of the 2010s?

It was the summer of 2007 when Boston Celtics' general manager, Danny Ainge, swapped several assets to combine three future Hall of Fame caliber stars on his roster to pursue the NBA title. It immediately worked and the Boston Celtics returned to glory winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2008.

They did so with Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen teaming with long-time Celtics’ star Paul Pierce to claim the 17th NBA title in Celtics history.

Since then, several teams have made an effort to build their roster around three main stars and chase the glory of winning it all in the NBA. The decade of the 2010s has a few shining examples of this method of roster building for success and here is a look at the five best trios of that period:

#5 Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

The summer of 2014 saw the return of Cleveland’s prodigal son LeBron James signing with the Cavaliers as a free agent. The Cavaliers also traded to acquire Kevin Love, the former power forward of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron is one of the greatest players of his generation, Kyrie Irving was considered a rising young point guard and Kevin Love was an all-star power forward who was a premier rebounder and three-point shooter. The trio had instant success.

The Cavaliers managed to be the dance partner to the Golden State Warriors from 2015-2018 in the NBA Finals winning the title once in 2016. LeBron James was named the Finals MVP that year and averaged 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game in those playoffs.

Kyrie Irving was traded away from Cleveland to Boston in the summer of 2017, so he only formed part of this trio for three seasons.

