NBA History: 5 players with the most 30 point games on 50/50/100 shooting splits

Scoring 30 points regularly is no mean feat in the NBA, but some players have done that consistently in their careers.

Putting up 30 is hard enough but doing it while shooting with great efficiency is what makes players elite. However, there are a few stars who have been unfazed by that challenge. Some have even recorded multiple 30-point games shooting 50% from the floor, 50% from the three-point line and 100% from the free-throw line.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players who have registered the most 30-point games in NBA history on a 50/50/100 shooting split.

#5 Michael Jordan - 39 games

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the best basketball player of all time. The former Chicago Bulls talisman held multiple records in the NBA during his active years as a player. His ability to play with great efficiency on both ends of the floor was unparalleled. That led to him earning the tag as the G.O.A.T of basketball.

Jordan's offensive game was the most lethal aspect of his play. His moves were not easy to guard at all, and almost no player could successfully neutralize him as such. One key aspect that helped MJ dominate defenders was his efficiency as a shooter.

23 years ago today... 🤒



An ill Michael Jordan had one of his greatest performances.



38 points | 13-27 shooting | Finals W pic.twitter.com/prFgQjmDEf — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 11, 2020

Jordan evolved his game with each passing year. He dominated as a three-level scorer toward the end of his career. That was crucial in helping him record 39 games in which he scored at least 30 points on 50/50/100 shooting splits.

#4 Kevin Durant - 42 games

Kevin Durant in action during an NBA game.

Kevin Durant entered the league as a scoring machine. Fast forward to 13 years since his debut, he is now regarded as the best scorer to ever play in the NBA. Durant's potential to play like a guard as a 7'0" forward makes him a daunting matchup for any defender in today's game.

Kevin Durant's 2020-21 shooting numbers.



At-rim: 79% (77/98) — 96th percentile

Short midrange: 51% (92/182) — 92nd percentile

Long midrange: 52% (68/130) — 86th percentile

Corner 3: 60% (9/15) — 60th percentile

Non-corner 3: 44% (76/173) — 93rd percentile.



Insane efficiency. pic.twitter.com/UY93OXKaFi — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) September 8, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets talisman tends to end up with a 30-point game despite being guarded by the best defensive player on the opposing team. His performance against PJ Tucker of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs can be a great testament to that.

KD's shooting is also quite remarkable. It has played a vital role in his prowess as an elite scorer. The 2014 MVP has managed to record 42 games in his career in which he has scored 30 points shooting at 50/50/100 shooting splits.

