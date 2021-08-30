NBA History: 5 players with the most 50-point games as of August 2021

While some players in the NBA have never hit the 50-point mark, a few have done so on a rather consistent basis. Stephen Curry is two 50-point games away from joining three other active players on the top ten all-time list.

Scoring is a skill that many have mastered. The great Wilt Chamberlain is one such player, who still holds the record for the most points in a single game after he put a staggering 100 past the New York Knicks in March 1962.

Damian Lillard's 55 points in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA playoffs put him one spot ahead of LeBron James, bringing his tally to 14 50-point games. With an active contract that will have him playing till 2015, Lillard has the opportunity to go higher up the list.

On that note, here are the five players with the most 50- point games in the NBA. These tallies include both the regular season and the playoffs. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Elgin Baylor - 18 50-point NBA games

Elgin Baylor started his NBA career in 1958 after he was selected by the Minneapolis Lakers as the No. 1 pick in the draft. He started on an incredible note, scoring 25 points on his debut.

Baylor's 50+ points journey started in his rookie season, where he scored 55 points against the Cincinnati Royals on February 25, 1959. At the time, the three-point range was not recognized, meaning his 22 field goals all counted as two points.

Despite Baylor's brilliance, the Lakers did not meet any success in the playoffs. He led them to 12 consecutive NBA playoffs, but failed to win the championship. After a 14-year career, he retired with 18 50+ three-pointers

#4 James Harden - 24 50-point NBA games

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden has always been exceptional during the NBA regular season, but has failed to replicate such performances during the playoffs. Although he was drafted by the OKC Thunder in 2009, he spent the bulk of his career playing for the Houston Rockets.

Harden has had a tremendous run in the last five NBA seasons. He earned the regular-season MVP award in 2018, and went on to lead the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons (2018-20).

James Harden’s 5th career 50-point triple-double — the most in NBA history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vuXZWRsWtt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2019

Although his partnership with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might reduce his productivity, Harden remains one of the top bucket-getters in the NBA. Harden has the most 50-point games among all active players, and could add more to his tally in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season.

