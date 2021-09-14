NBA History: 5 players with the most 50-point games in a losing cause 

Recording 50-point games is an extremely tough task for a player in the NBA. Not many players have been fazed by the challenge, though, as they went on to record multiple 50-point games in their NBA careers.

When a player ends up producing a performance like that, the expectation is for his team to win that game. But that hasn't always been the case. There have been multiple instances where a player has ended up on the losing side, despite producing 50-point games.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the most 50-point games in NBA history in a losing cause.

#5 Allen Iverson - 5 games

Allen Iverson was one of the most influential players to ever play in the NBA. He was destined for greatness all along. "The Answer" was one of the most skilled offensive players of all time. Despite his short 6'0" frame, Iverson dominated the league with his explosive scoring abilities, winning four scoring titles.

He recorded 11 50-point games throughout his career. Iverson was at the peak of his scoring prowess during his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged over 30 points per game in five separate seasons with the team. 10 of 11 of his 50-point games came during his time with the Sixers.

Iverson found himself on the losing team 5 times when he scored 50 points or more in his career. Four times with the Sixers and once with the Denver Nuggets in 2007.

#4 James Harden - 6 games

James Harden was in terrific scoring form in his last three seasons with the Houston Rockets. He averaged roughly 33 points per game during that stretch. Harden was always the primary scoring option for the team. More often than not, he had to bail them out of trouble all by himself.

There have been thirteen 50-point triple-doubles in NBA history.



That saw him record several 40-point and 50-point games throughout his stint with the franchise. He has 23 50-point games in his career, the fourth-highest in NBA history. Despite producing such staggering numbers, Harden wasn't able to lead the Rockets to wins all the time.

He recorded six games during which he scored 50 points or more in his NBA career.

