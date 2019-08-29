NBA History: 5 Players with the most 30+ points per game seasons

Michael Jordan is among the best scorers in the history of the

For the majority of NBA players, reaching 30 points in a single game is a significant achievement. However, a handful of elite individuals possess the skillset to regularly produce huge offensive performances and have been able to average 30-points per game for an entire season.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant have both achieved the feat in recent seasons, while James Harden has averaged 30 in each of his past two seasons. However, it is incredibly difficult to average 30-points per game over an 82-game regular season, and only 10 players have managed to do it at least three times over the course of their careers.

So, here we will take a look at the 5 Players with the most 30+ points per game seasons in NBA history.

#5 Allen Iverson - 4 Seasons with 30+ points

Allen Iverson is among the best pound-for-pound players in history (Picture credit: NBA.com)

Following two wildly successful years at Georgetown University, Allen Iverson was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the first overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft. Iverson was named Rookie of the Year in his first year and quickly established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history.

Iverson averaged at least 20 points in each season between 1996 and 2007, and the 11-time All-Star managed 30+ points for the first time during his only MVP winning campaign in 2001. He also accomplished the feat the following year and went on to do it a further two times in 2005 and 2006.

Iverson's highest points average came during the 2005-06 season, although his 33 points were not enough to win the scoring title for the fourth time as Kobe Bryant averaged a remarkable 35.4 points per game.

