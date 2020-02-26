NBA History: 5 teams with the best home record in a season in history

Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

Winning at home is becoming a must for the NBA teams. The fans are demanding that they perform in front of their crowd and put on a show. While there are top teams that may struggle on the road, they usually end up being an absolute juggernaut in front of their supporters, for example - the Philadelphia 76ers.

Having a strong home season goes a long way in contending for the championship. The opponents are always wary when visiting and that could prove to be a psychological advantage for the hosts. Come the postseason, knowing how dominant you are at home could help teams close out a series.

That being said, we look at the five teams who have the best NBA home records in history. in a particular season.

#5 Chicago Bulls 1996-97 (39-2)

The Chicago Bulls

One of the greatest duos coupled with one of the greatest coaches of all-time results in having a dominant season from start and finishing with another championship. The Chicago Bulls won their fifth championship of the decade with 69 wins and 13 losses which is the third-best regular-season record of all time.

The Bulls were steamrolling sides with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Denis Rodman leading the way for the franchise. Jordan crossed 25,000 career points during the season while Rodman grabbed his 10,000th career rebound.

Phil Jackson and co. breezed past the Washington Bullets in three straight games before beating the Atlanta Hawks in 5 games in the Conference Semifinals. Bulls went up against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals before subsequently concluding another tremendous campaign by beating the Utah Jazz 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

1 / 3 NEXT