NBA History: Kawhi Leonard's 5 best teammates of all time

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 138 // 10 Jul 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been in the NBA for 7 seasons and at the age of 27 years old he is already the proud owner of 2 NBA Finals MVP Awards and is a two-time NBA Champion -once in the West with San Antonio Spurs and once in the East with the Toronto Raptors

As of Friday, July 5th, 2019 around 11 PM ET, Kawhi Leonard announced that for the foreseeable future he will try to win a third NBA title as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. In what has been an outstanding career so far, Leonard has had some help along the way. Going forward, it will be the basketball acumen of Paul George that Leonard will rely on to help put the Clippers in Championship contention.

However, along the way, Leonard has had a few greats to assist his journey from a basketball player to a basketball legend. Here are the five best teammates Kawhi Leonard has played with so far

#5 Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors won their first-ever NBA title in 2019 in large parts thanks to Kawhi Leonard. Each series win from Orlando to Golden State can be traced to things Kawhi did exceptionally well like scoring and defending. Team sports do require two things for a team to be successful. Teamwork and defense. Well, the Raptors had both intangibles on display this past postseason.

Pascal Siakam among a number of other Raptors was right there giving his all beside Kawhi Leonard. A breakout third NBA season that saw Siakam average 16.9 ppg and 6.9 rpg. He transitioned from a bench player to a starting power forward for the Raptors which culminated in an NBA Finals victory and Siakam taking home the Most Improved Player award.

Great things are expected going forward for Siakam who was drafted 27th by the Raptors in 2016. His appearance on this list is cemented by the 32 points he scored in Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2019 against the Golden State Warriors.

1 / 5 NEXT