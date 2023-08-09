NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 9: Sacramento Kings star who also played for Atlanta Hawks

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released today as it continues to challenge every NBA fan regarding their knowledge of its history.

Here's a look at the NBA Immaculate Grid 16 for August 9 along with the link.

NBA Immaculate Grid: August 9

Clues for August 9 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - NBA player that played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors

Grid 2 - NBA player that played for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks

Grid 3 - NBA player that played for the Philadelphia 76ers and received All-NBA honors

Grid 4 - NBA player that played for both the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors

Grid 5 - NBA player that played for both the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks

Grid 6 - NBA player that played for the New York Knicks and received All-NBA honors

Grid 7 - NBA player that played for both the Sacramento Kings and the Toronto Raptors

Grid 8 - NBA player that played for both the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks

Grid 9 - NBA player that played for the Sacramento Kings and received All-NBA honors

Possible answers for August 9 NBA Immaculate Grid

When it comes to Grid 1, P.J. Tucker and Amir Johnson are good answers to choose from.

Tucker started his career off with the Raptors after getting selected 35th overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. After playing for the Suns in the following seasons, he returned once more to his former team during the 2016-17 season. He later joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Amir Johnson played six seasons with the Raptors and two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers with his last year being the 2018-19 season.

Regarding Grid 2, Mike Scott and Lou Williams can be good choices to pick from.

Scott started his career off with the Atlanta Hawks after being selected 43rd overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. He played five seasons with the Hawks before playing three seasons with the 76ers.

Lou Williams on the other hand, started his career with the 76ers after he was selected 45th overall in the 2005 NBA Draft. After his time in Philadelphia, he ended up on the Atlanta Hawks for two seasons before moving over to other teams. Williams found himself playing for the Hawks in his two final seasons in the NBA.

For Grid 3, Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain are good answers for this one.

Julius Erving played 11 seasons with the 76ers in his NBA career. He received first-team All-NBA (1978 and 1980-83) and second-team All-NBA honors (1977 and 1984).

Meanwhile, Wilt Chamberlain played for the 76ers from 1965 to 1968. He received first-team All-NBA (1966-68) and second-team All-NBA honors (1965).

When it comes to Grid 4, Marcus Camby and Jose Calderon are both good answers.

Camby played his first two seasons with the Raptors before playing four seasons with the Knicks afterward. He played in the 2012-13 season for his last tenure in the league and he did it with the Knicks.

Calderon on the other hand, played his first eight seasons with the Raptors. He then played two seasons with the Knicks later on in his career.

For Grid 5, Jamal Crawford and Danilo Gallinari are both great choices for this one.

Crawford played five seasons with the Knicks and later played two seasons with the Hawks. Meanwhile, Gallinari started his first seasons in the league with the Knicks before he played two seasons with the Hawks in his later years.

Meanwhile, for Grid 6, Patrick Ewing and Walt Frazier are both great choices to choose from.

Ewing played 15 seasons with the Knicks and received second-team All-NBA honors (1988-89, 1991-93 and 1997). Frazier on the other hand, played with the Knicks from 1967 until 1977. He received first-team All-NBA (1970, 1972, 1974-75) and second-team All-NBA honors (1971 and 1973).

For Grid 7, Peja Stojakovic is a great answer for this one.

Stojakovic played in his first eight seasons with the Kings and later found himself with the Raptors for one season in 2010-11.

As for Grid 8, Mike Bibby is a good choice for his one.

Bibby played seven seasons with the Kings and later moved on to play four seasons with the Hawks.

Lastly, for Grid 9, Chris Webber is a great answer for the final grid.

Webber played for the Kings from 1998 until 2005. He received first-team All-NBA (2001), second-team All-NBA (1999, 2002-03) and third-team All-NBA honors (2000).

Filled-out August 9 NBA Immaculate Grid

This is one of the more interesting NBA Immaculate Grids to answer as each grid has its own unique challenge ranging from good to historic NBA players.

