Top 5 NBA players who haven't been inducted into the Hall of Fame

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame features the greatest NBA players to have ever played the game. Every NBA player aspires to achieve this ultimate milestone, as it makes them become a part of basketball history.

In the past, All-Time NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird have made their mark as first-ballot entrants. Nevertheless, several notable NBA stars are still waiting for their inductions in the NBA Hall of Fame.

Five deserving NBA players who haven't made the Hall of Fame yet:

This year, the Basketball Hall of Fame will induct two classes due to a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's group will feature All-time NBA greats like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, to name a few.

In this piece, we have picked the top five NBA players who have had successful professional careers and deserve to get inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Peja Stojakovic

Peja Stojakovic was one of the first European players to take the NBA by storm. The Serbian made a name for himself as a lethal marksman from beyond the arc, ending his career with a 40% shooting accuracy from the three-point line.

In his 16 years in the NBA, Stojakovic earned 3x NBA All-Star selections and also made the 2003-04 All-NBA team. He finished his career with an average of 17 points on 45% shooting from the field and a stellar 89.5% shooting display from the charity stripe.

Stojakovic was instrumental in transforming the Sacramento Kings into a top-tier NBA team in the early 2000s.

He has also led the way for other NBA bigs to embrace the long-range game with his impact as an effective sharpshooter from the three-point line. Beyond statistics, Peja Stojakovic was also part of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks roster that won the NBA championship that year.

The Basketball Hall of Fame should finally recognize him as one of the best to have ever graced the NBA hardwood.

#2 Robert Horry

Lakers legend Robert Horry and Camron Horry

Robert Horry is one of the greatest NBA champions of all time. His clutch play, especially in crucial games, earned him the nickname 'Big Shot Rob'.

The 7x NBA champion won two titles with the Houston Rockets (in 1994 and 1995). He won another three NBA titles while playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in Los Angeles between 2000 and 2002.

Horry capped off his NBA title run with the San Antonio Spurs, earning two more championship rings under Gregg Popovich in 2005 and 2007.

HBD ROBERT HORRY

Do you agree with Shaq, Kobe & Hakeem saying he belongs in the Hall of Fame?



◾️ 7 x Champion

◾️ Most STL in a Finals GM (7)

◾️ Most 3PT in a playoff GM w/out a miss (7)

◾️ 21 of Spurs last 35 PTS in GM5 05 Finals

◾️ 1st player w/ 100 3PT, BLK & STL in a season pic.twitter.com/Kqraz6bfAX — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 25, 2020

While his overall numbers are not comparable with other stars in this list, his impact at the highest stage of the game should earn him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

In his prime, Horry produced evergreen highlight moments for which he will always be remembered. One of the most memorable moments of his career came when he saved the day in Game Four of the 2002 Conference Finals by drilling the game-winning shot to keep the LA Lakers in contention for a three-peat.

#3 Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace

Rasheed Wallace has impacted the game both on and off the court during his storied NBA career.

He has garnered a reputation as one of the most colorful personalities to have ever graced the NBA hardwood. Wallace is well known for his overzealous debates with referees that earned him a record 317 technical fouls, the third-most in NBA history.

Wallace deserves his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his achievements as one of the best power forwards the game has ever witnessed.

After falling short of a title in the 2000 NBA campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers, Wallace finally earned his first and only NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

He commemorated that achievement by ordering championship belts for the entire team. He also made strides off the field with charitable work for communities in need of help and also popularized phrases such as "ball don’t lie".

In his 18 years in the NBA, Rasheed averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on a 46.7% shooting display from the field and a 33.5% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

#4 Shawn Marion

Former NBA player and club owner Shawn Marion of the Breakers

Shawn Marion, aka 'The Matrix', had one of the most unorthodox shot releases and styles in the NBA.

He was part of the Phoenix Suns' big three that revolutionized the game by playing small ball under coach Mike D’Antoni. Marion featured alongside 2x NBA MVP Steve Nash at the point position and Amare Stoudemire as an elite frontline player. While that experiment did not yield an NBA title for Marion, he later went on to win his first championship as a starter for the 2011 Dallas Mavericks.

Marion deserves his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame for the impressive accolades he collected during his time with the NBA. The 1x champion played 18 seasons in which he earned four trips to the All-Star game while also receiving two All-NBA team selections.

In his NBA career, the 1999-00 All-Rookie averaged 15.2 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 33% shooting accuracy from the deep. Besides his scoring prowess, Marion also added 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

He will go down in history as one of the best versatile defenders who could impact the game playing at both forward positions.

#5 Chris Webber

Chris Webber (right) had a stellar NBA career.

Chris Webber is arguably the most deserving player not to have not made it into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Several basketball legends have voiced their displeasure in C-Webb's Hall of Fame snub over the years. He is in an elite club of players who averaged 20 points during their career.

Besides his scoring prowess, Webber also racked in 9.8 boards while dishing out 4.2 assists per game. He made his name as one of the best power forwards of his era, doing so in an era featuring other legendary forwards like Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

CHRIS WEBBER

Finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame for the 5TH STRAIGHT YEAR!



◾ High School legend

◾ Fab Five

◾ NBA 1st Pick

◾ NBA Rookie Of The Year

◾ 5 x All-NBA

◾ Avg 20 & 10 over 15 seasons



pic.twitter.com/teUMDG1dfN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 10, 2021

Webber came agonizingly close to an NBA title with the Sacramento Kings in 2002 but fell short against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

In his 17 years in the NBA, Webber received five All-Star selections and also made as many All-NBA teams. The former Rookie of the Year had one of the best player efficiency ratings, which is better than that of some of the existing Hall of Fame inductees.