NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 22: All answers and hints for Basketball Grid

NBA Immaculate Grid is the answer to NBA trivia or testing someone's basketball knowledge. Known for daily grid challenges, the Immaculate Grid is also a fun way for NBA fans to see how deep their knowledge of league facts and history goes.

For today's challenge (Oct. 22), here's a look at the Immaculate Grid, powered by Sports Reference.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As usual, the challenge for the NBA Immaculate Grid contains six grades to fill with the proper answer. The answer can depend on the associated context presented.

With that said, here are the answers for today's NBA Immaculate Grid.

NBA Immaculate Grid October 22: Answers and hints

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics: Jeff Green or Nate Robinson

Green played in four seasons with the Celtics and two with the Nuggets. Meanwhile, Robinson played in two seasons with the Celtics and two with the Nuggets.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played for the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony or Jusuf Nurkic

Anthony played his first eight seasons with the Nuggets and two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkic, on the other hand, played his first three seasons with the Nuggets and seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 3 - NBA player who averaged 5+ assists per game in a season with the Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray or Andre Miller

Murray averaged 5+ assists per game in one season with the Nuggets, while Miller did it for six seasons with the same team.

Grid 4 - NBA player who played for the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics: Shaquille O'Neal or Kelly Olynyk

O'Neal played four seasons with the Heat and one season with the Celtics before he retired. Meanwhile, Olynyk played in his first four NBA seasons with the Celtics before playing in four seasons with the Heat.

Grid 5 - NBA player who played for the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers: Meyers Leonard or Hassan Whiteside

Leonard played in seven seasons with the Trail Blazers and two seasons with the Heat. Whiteside played in five seasons with the Heat and one with the Trail Blazers.

Grid 6 - NBA player who averaged 5+ assists per game in a season with the Miami Heat: Tim Hardaway or Dwyane Wade

Hardaway averaged 5+ assists per game in six seasons with the Heat, while Wade did it in seven seasons with the same team.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics: Jeff Teague or Kevin Garnett

Teague played three seasons with the Timberwolves and one season with the Celtics. Garnett played in 14 seasons with the Timberwolves before his six seasons with the Celtics.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Roy or Mo Williams

Roy played five seasons with the Trail Blazers and one season with the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Williams played in one season each with the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves.

Grid 9 - NBA player who averaged 5+ assists per game in a season with the Minnesota Timberwolves: Ricky Rubio or Stephon Marbury

Rubio averaged 5+ assists per game in seven seasons with the Timberwolves, while Marbury did it in three seasons with the same team.

Filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid (Oct. 22)

NBA Immaculate Grid (Oct. 22)

Today's NBA Immaculate Grid has several iconic NBA players who contributed a lot to the teams they played for in their careers. Some quality role players from the challenge also shined during their brief time in the teams selected.