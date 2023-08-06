The most recent edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle was unveiled on August 5, marking the 12th installment in the basketball series.

This specific puzzle incorporates elements related to the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and players who recorded, at least, 10 rebounds per game in a season.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Immaculate Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the New York Knicks and who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings.

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Miami Heat and who averaged at least 10 rebounds per game in a season.

The rules of the game are as follows:

Each participant will have nine chances to solve the puzzle. With nine grids in total, making a single wrong guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Here's the NBA Immaculate Grid for August 5:

NBA Immaculate Grid Challenge 12: More about the

Knicks star who played for the Blazers

NBA Immaculate Grid 12

During his tenure with the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony showcased his offensive prowess, lighting up the Madison Square Garden scoreboard with his signature scoring ability. His scoring titles, All-Star appearances, and memorable performances made him a beloved figure among Knicks fans, and "Melo" became synonymous with the team's resurgence.

In the 2012-2013 season, Anthony delivered a masterful campaign, averaging an impressive 28.7 points per game, securing the NBA scoring title and leading the Knicks to their first playoff series victory in over a decade. His ability to single-handedly take over games and his charismatic presence revitalized the Knicks' fan base, making him an iconic figure in the team's history.

However, despite his scoring brilliance, success in the postseason remained elusive for Anthony and the Knicks. After several playoff appearances, the Knicks decided to rebuild, and Anthony's time in New York came to an end in 2017.

In 2019, Anthony found a new home with the Portland Trail Blazers. Many questioned whether the veteran forward could still make a significant impact in the league, but Anthony silenced the doubters with a triumphant return to the court. Embracing his role as a valuable scoring option, Anthony proved he still had plenty left in the tank.

Throughout his time with both the Knicks and the Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony proved that he was far from finished as a dominant force in the NBA. However, Melo finally called it quits after 19 seasons. While he was never able to achieve his goal of winning a title, Anthony will forever go down in history as one of the best players anyone has ever seen.

