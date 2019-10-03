NBA India Games 2019: Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers - Match preview and predictions

Both the teams have arrived in Mumbai.

Match details

Fixture: Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers

Date & Time: Friday 4th October - 9:00 AM (ET)/6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: NSCI Dome, India

Match overview

It is only a matter of time before history is made at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. When the Indiana Pacers clash against the surging Kings side for their preseason matchups, India would have tasted quality NBA basketball at home for the very first time.

Meanwhile, both teams appear excited to put on a show on foreign lands and at the same time, make sure that their respective parts move together effectively. In the build-up to what would be a grueling 82-game long regular season, both squads are presented with a golden chance to experiment with their lineups and shuffle their on-court schemes, via the much-awaited spectacle, that is, the NBA India Games.

Key players

Sacramento Kings - Marvin Bagley III

Through an impressive rookie year, the 20-year-old Duke product has raised the bar of expectations about his future caliber in the league. In a team brimming with stimulating young talent and one of the youngest head coaches in the NBA, Marvin Bagley III has managed to make a reputation of his own in a rather short period of time.

Indiana Pacers - Myles Turner

Turner is the reigning blocks leader of the NBA, and despite a disappointing campaign with Team USA in China, there are yet no questions raised about his skill level and dominance in the paint. In his 4th year with the franchise, Turner seems to have his groove on both ends of the floor.

Predicted starting lineups

Sacramento Kings: Rudy Fernandez, De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb, Doug McDermott

Match prediction

The absence of Victor Oladipo and TJ Warren is bound to hurt the Pacers offense, while the Kings possess major game changers in Fox, Hield, and Barnes. Sacramento possesses a considerable edge over Indiana in terms of talent and are more likely to fly out of India with a couple of pre-season wins.