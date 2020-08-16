NBA Injury Report (August 16): Russell Westbrook doubtful for Houston Rockets, Rajon Rondo to return soon for LA Lakers

The seedings games are done with and the NBA Playoffs are around the corner. During the second week of the NBA restart, we've seen teams resting their key players to keep them fit for the postseason. However, not every franchise has managed to keep its roster healthy with NBA injuries piling up.

Fitness concerns before NBA Playoffs

A few teams will be without some of their rotation players who got injured due to playing extended minutes that they're not used to during the seeding games. At the same time, multiple superstars will also be missing the start of the playoffs.

On that note, let us look at the NBA injury report before the first round of NBA Playoffs 2020.

#1 Russell Westbrook (Houston Rockets) - Quadriceps (Day-to-day)

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook missed the last two seeding games for the Houston Rockets with a strained quadriceps in his right thigh. However, latest reports suggest that the star point guard is expected to miss the first few games of the NBA Playoffs as well.

Westbrook already arrived late to the NBA bubble after testing positive for coronavirus. He's only managed to feature in four games for the Rockets in Orlando. For someone like Westbrook who relies on his speed and athleticism, a quad injury is a red flag.

The OKC Thunder will be hoping to make the most of his absence in the first round of the postseason.

Advertisement

#2 Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics) - Wrist (Day-to-day)

Romeo Langford (left)

Romeo Langford has had quite a tough time with injuries in his rookie season. A host of ankle issues affected his availability and he was unable to nail down a spot for himself in the Boston Celtics' rotation.

Langford played a career-high 30 mins in Boston's loss to Washington Wizards but came away with torn ligaments in his right wrist. He shoots from his right hand so this could be problematic for the youngster. There's no update on whether he'll need surgery immediately or not.

#3 Rajon Rondo (LA Lakers) - Thumb (Day-to-day)

Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo suffered a fracture in his right thumb just days after the LA Lakers reached the NBA bubble. While he didn't feature in a single seeding game, there's renewed optimism that he'll soon be available for selection.

Frank Vogel announced on Thursday that Rondo is back in Orlando and will be undergoing the mandatory quarantine. He's unlikely to feature in the lineup immediately but expect him to play a part soon.

Also read: 5 Reasons why Portland Trail Blazers will eliminate LA Lakers in NBA Playoffs 2020

#4 Zach Collins (Portland Trail Blazers) - Ankle (Day-to-day)

Zach Collins (right)

Three games into the 2019-20 season, Zach Collins suffered a dislocated shoulder and underwent surgery that would've originally sidelined him for the rest of the season. He's returned for the seeding games but suffered an ankle inflammation in his left leg in the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's still being evaluated but could easily miss a game or two for Portland in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

#5 Derrick Jones Jr. (Miami Heat) - Neck (Day-to-day)

Derrick Jones Jr. being stretchered off

Late into the third quarter of the Miami Heat's last seeding game against the Indiana Pacers, Derrick Jones Jr. collided with Goga Bitadze before being eventually stretchered off the court with a neck brace in place.

Thoughts and prayers are with Derrick Jones Jr., who was wheeled off the court after a collision on a screen. pic.twitter.com/fXhzbmPyrZ — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) August 14, 2020

It was later announced by the Heat management that the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest winner has a neck strain. He's certain to miss the first few games of the NBA Playoffs and will be monitored in the next few days.

#6 Jamal Crawford (Brooklyn Nets) - Hamstring (Day-to-day)

Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford's return story has been a mixed bag of sorts. Most players were happy to see the NBA veteran finally find his way back to the league after signing with the Brooklyn Nets. However, he's barely had the chance to make an impact so far.

Crawford played six minutes in the Nets' 119-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks but suffered a hamstring injury during the same outing. He has missed all of Brooklyn's seeding games since and remains questionable for the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

#7 Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic) - Hamstring (Day-to-day)

Aaron Gordon

After a promising start to life inside the NBA bubble, including two back-to-back 20 point outings, Aaron Gordon injured his left hamstring against the Toronto Raptors and missed the rest of the seeding games for Orlando Magic.

Aaron Gordon (strained hamstring) is getting to closer to doing contact work, but he did not participate in the scrimmaging this afternoon at practice, Steve Clifford said. Michael Carter-Williams (strained foot) remains in a walking boot. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) August 15, 2020

He did not take part in the scrimmages during the team's latest training session on Saturday. This is alarming news for the Magic who have already lost Jonathan Isaac due to a torn ACL and will need the services of all of their key players to even hope of beating the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Playoffs.

#8 Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) - Knee (Out)

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had serious fitness issues this season. He missed several games prior to the NBA suspension in March and featured in only three seeding games for the Philadelphia 76ers in Orlando. He has since undergone surgery in his left knee to remove a loose body, which has sidelined him for the remainder of the NBA season.

Joel Embiid has had his share of concerns as well and Simmons getting ruled out has put a serious dent on the hopes of the Sixers who will have their task cut out against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Also read: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - August 17th, 2020 | Game 1