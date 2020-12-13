NBA Injury Report: Tristan Thompson to miss season opener, Kris Dunn's status questionable as teams prepare for grueling season

The NBA season is about to start in 9 days and the preseason games are already going on. However, with a shortened off-season and the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, teams will miss important players for key games. The league has provided a reprieve to the teams by increasing the active roster list from 13 players to 15. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA injury report for today, ie. 13th December 2020.

NBA Injury Report: Kris Dunn, Tristan Thompson doubtful for pre-season games

NBA Preseason games help the teams gauge how well they are prepared for the regular season, and also provide a platform for young players to leave their mark and come into the coaches' plans. Some NBA teams will be without their key players for these preseason games and beyond, which might hamper their preparations.

Sources: The NBA Competition Committee has unanimously recommended to expand the active roster list from dressing 13 players to 15 for games in upcoming season. The Board of Governors are slated to meet Dec. 17 to approve the change. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 12, 2020

#1- Kris Dunn (Atlanta Hawks), Status- Questionable (Knee)

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Kris Dunn is recovering from an MCL sprain in his knee and it remains to be seen if he will take the court in the season opener against his former team, the Chicago Bulls. Dunn was absent for the Atlanta Hawks preseason game against the Orlando Magic, and the team's medical staff is working on getting him fully recovered for the 2020/21 campaign.

#2- Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics), Status- Questionable (Hamstring)

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Boston's latest acquisition Tristan Thompson still hasn’t practiced yet due to a hamstring injury and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens doesn’t know if he’ll be ready for the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 23. Thompson also missed time in the Orlando bubble, and the Celtics will be hoping he hits the ground running soon.

Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics’ season opener https://t.co/ZAEG8nvlOQ pic.twitter.com/XdZGn5PM6y — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) December 12, 2020

#3- Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets), Status- Out (Knee)

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets' young forward/center Nicolas Claxton is sidelined with tendinopathy in his right knee, and he will be missing for an undetermined length of time.

#4- Zach Collins (Portland Trail Blazers), Status- Out (Ankle)

Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers

After missing the 2019/20 campaign, Blazers power forward Zach Collins is recovering from an offseason ankle surgery and is not expected to make his season debut until the latter part of January.

#5- Al-Farouq Aminu (Orlando Magic), Status- Out (Knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic

Versatile wing Al-Farouq Aminu suffered a setback in his recovery from knee surgery, and there is currently no timetable for his return to the Orlando Magic lineup for the 2020/21 NBA season.

