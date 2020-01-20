NBA Injury Report Week 14 (20th Jan): Zion Williamson set to make much-anticipated debut, Anthony Davis expected to return this week and more

Zion Williamson is set to make his NBA debut this week against the Spurs

We are now at the midpoint of the 2019-20 NBA season, and teams around the league are dealing with a number of injuries. With the All-Star Break less than three weeks away, teams are eager to get their best players ahead of the business end of the season, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know heading into Week 14.

#1 Zion Williamson - Knee - Expected to play on January 22nd

Zion Williamson is set to finally make his much-anticipated debut this week

Zion Williamson has yet to play this season after suffering a knee injury back in October. Williamson was initially expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a torn meniscus - although the 19-year-old's recovery has taken longer than expected. Nevertheless, Williamson has proven his fitness to the Pelicans coaching staff over the past week, and he is expected to make his NBA debut on Wednesday as New Orleans play the Spurs.

#2 Rui Hachimura - Groin - Expected to be out until at least February

Rui Hachimura has missed more than a month due to a groin injury

Rui Hachimura's last appearance came on Dec. 16 - and the rookie has now missed Washington's last 17 games due to a groin injury. The Wizards initially believed that the 21-year-old would return at some point this month, although head coach Scott Brooks told the media over the weekend that a February return was now more likely.

#3 RJ Barrett - Ankle - Will be re-evaluated this week

RJ Barrett has made a bright start to life in the NBA

RJ Barrett has missed three consecutive games for the Knicks after suffering an injury during the team's blowout loss to the Suns on Thursday. Nevertheless, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that X-rays on the injury came back negative, and the 19-year-old will be re-evaluated later this week ahead of a potential return.

