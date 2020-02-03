NBA Injury Report Week 16 (3rd Feb): Luka Doncic questionable for All-Star Game, Steph Curry out until March and more

Luka Doncic is among the players sidelined with injuries

We are quickly heading towards the 2020 All-Star Weekend, and teams around the league are hoping to have their best players available for the subsequent push for the playoffs. Nevertheless, a number of stars are currently dealing with injuries, and here, we take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know heading into Week 16 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#1 Luka Doncic - Ankle - Out until at least Feb. 8

Luka Doncic has been among the stand out performers of the season so far

Luka Doncic missed four games earlier this season with an ankle issue, and the Mavericks star is primed for another spell on the sidelines due to a sprained ankle. Doncic suffered the injury at Dallas' practice on Thursday, and while the Mavs haven't provided a timeline for his return, head coach Rick Carlisle has stated that the 20-year-old will miss at least six games.

#2 R.J. Barrett - Ankle - Expected to miss at least another two weeks

R.J. Barrett has been among New York's best performers this season

R.J. Barrett has not featured since spraining his ankle on Jan.16 during the Knicks' game against the Suns. Barrett was initially ruled out for one week, although Ian Begley is reporting that the Knicks are being cautious with the rookie, and Barrett's participation at the Rising Stars Game is in doubt.

#3 Jusuf Nurkic - Calf strain - No return date

Jusuf Nurkic has suffered a slight setback as he steps up his return from injury

Jusuf Nurkic has not played since suffering a compound fracture of his left tibia and fibula back in March 2019. Nurkic recently stepped up his recovery ahead of a potential return after All-Star Weekend, although NBC Sports is reporting that the 25-year-old has suffered a calf strain, and his return date remains unknown.

1 / 3 NEXT