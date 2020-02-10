NBA Injury Report Week 17 (10th Feb): Luka Doncic could return this week, Steph Curry provides status update and more

Luka Doncic is among the notable names currently sidelined by injury

We are well past the halfway point of the 2019-20 NBA season and teams in both conferences are battling it out to secure one of the final playoff spots. As always, the relentless schedule means that several notable names around the league are sidelined by injuries, and here we will take a look at all the latest updates you need to know heading into Week 17 of the season.

#1 Luka Doncic - Ankle - Could return ahead of the All-Star break

Luka Doncic has missed time due to an ankle injury

Luka Doncic has missed the last week after spraining his ankle during a collision with a teammate in practice. It was initially reported that the injury could be serious enough keep Doncic out of the All-Star Game, although the Mavs now believe that the 20-year-old could return at some point this week - and he will almost certainly be present in Chicago this weekend.

#2 Kyrie Irving - Knee - Could return on Wednesday

Kyrie Irving's first season in Brooklyn has been hit by injuries

Kyrie Irving has struggled with injuries for much of the season, and the point guard has missed the past week due to a knee injury. Irving won't return for Brooklyn's clash with the Pacers on Monday, although the Nets believe that the 27-year-old could feature on Wednesday.

#3 Zion Williamson - Ankle - Expected to return on Tuesday

Zion Williamson is expected to return this week

Zion Williamson missed New Orleans' win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday due to a left ankle sprain. Nevertheless, Williamson appears set for a swift return to the court as ESPN's Andrew Lopez is reporting that 19-year-old is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

