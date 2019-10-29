NBA Injury Report Week 2 (28th Oct): Zion Williamson injury update, DeMarcus Cousins return a possibility for the Lakers and more

Frank Vogel is not ruling out a return for DeMarcus Cousins

The 2019-20 NBA season only got underway last week, although there are already several notable figures around the league missing through injuries. Superstars such as Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant are out for the long-term, although there are also plenty of players with smaller injuries that are battling for fitness.

So, as we head into Week 2 of the NBA season, here we will take a look at the latest injury updates you need to know.

#1 Zion Williamson: Knee - Out for 6-8 weeks

Zion Williamson will be out of action until at least December

Zion Williamson entered the NBA as one of the most talked-about teenagers in history, although the Duke product injured his knee in the week building up to the new campaign. Zion was initially ruled out for around a month, although it was announced last week that the 19-year-old will miss 6-8 weeks after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee to treat a torn meniscus.

#2 Rajon Rondo: Right calf - Day-to-day

Rajon Rondo should make his season debut later this week

Rajon Rondo has missed the Los Angeles Lakers' first three contests of the season, and Dave McMenamin of ESPN is reporting that the point guard underwent an MRI on Saturday which confirmed a mild strain of his right calf. Nevertheless, the injury is not serious, and the 33-year-old should make his season debut later this week.

#3 DeMarcus Cousins: Torn ACL - Could return for playoffs

DeMarcus Cousins' career has been hit by a number of serious injuries

Just weeks after joining the Lakers, DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL. Cousins picked up the injury during an offseason workout in Las Vegas, and the 29-year-old was initially expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, head coach Frank Vogel told the media last night that Cousins could still return at some point this season although his return could be dependant on the Lakers making a deep run in the playoffs.

