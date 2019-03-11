×
NBA Injury Report Week 21: Lonzo Ball update, Kevin Durant ankle injury and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
105   //    11 Mar 2019, 20:50 IST

Lonzo Ball is currently missing for the Los Angeles Lakers
Lonzo Ball is currently missing for the Los Angeles Lakers

The 2018/19 NBA regular season is quickly nearing the end. Teams around the league only have around 15 games remaining to make a final push for the playoffs and over the past two weeks, teams have been tasked with playing five times in seven days.

Due to the relentless schedule that has resumed following the All-Star Break, the prospect of injuries has increased, and a number of contenders are currently having to cope without their star players. So, as we enter Week 21 of the NBA season, here are the latest injury updates regarding the league's top stars.

#4. Brandon Ingram - Right Shoulder - Out for season

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in Ingram's absence
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in Ingram's absence

After the NBA resumed following the All-Star break, Brandom Ingram was playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 27.8 points and 57 percent shooting through six games. However, Ingram has missed the last three games with a shoulder issue, and the Lakers have since stated that Ingram is likely to miss the rest of the season:

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, who has missed games due to a sore right shoulder, underwent further testing by the team’s medical staff yesterday which revealed a Deep Venous Thrombosis in his arm. Ingram is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

#3. Jaren Jackson Jr. - Quad Injury - Likely out for the season

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been out since February
Jaren Jackson Jr. has been out since February

Jaren Jackson Jr. was selected as the 4th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018's NBA draft, and the teenager has been among this seasons breakout stars. Nevertheless, a quad injury has ruled him out since February 13, and despite his determination to return, Jackson has revealed to the Daily Memphian that his season is probably over:

I’m doing rehab, whatever it takes. With something like this, it’s got to heal. Even if you feel good, if you come back too early something like that won’t heal right
