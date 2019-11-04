NBA Injury Report Week 3 (4th Nov): Steph Curry out for 3 months, Trae Young could return this week and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2019, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Steph Curry is among the NBA stars missing through injury

We are only entering Week 3 of the 2019-20 NBA season, but there are already plenty of injuries around the league. Several players are still returning to health following injuries which were picked up ahead of the new campaign, while plenty of notable names have been injured through the first two weeks of the new season.

Needless to say, teams around the league are eager to get their best players back to full fitness, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know for Week 3 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#1 Steph Curry - Broken hand - Out for at least 3 months

Steph Curry will spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines

The Golden State Warriors were already facing a difficult season and things only got worse when Steph Curry left the court against the Phoenix Suns following a collision with Aron Baynes. Curry has since undergone successful surgery on his broken left hand and the two-time MVP will miss the next three months before being re-evaluated.

#2 Trae Young - Ankle - Could return this week

Trae Young made an excellent start to the season before picking up an ankle injury

After making an excellent start to the new season, second-year guard Trae Young came down awkwardly on his right ankle during Atlanta Hawks' defeat to Miami Heat last week. Young has yet to feature since the injury, although the 21-year-old is progressing well and will be re-evaluated later this week ahead of a potential return.

#3 Reggie Jackson - Back - Out until December

Reggie Jackson has featured just twice so far this season

Reggie Jackson has not played since the first week of the season due to what the Detroit Pistons described as lower-back tightness. Detroit has now announced that Jackson will miss the next month due to a stress reaction. The injury rules Jackson out until December when the Pistons will re-evaluate their starting point guard.

1 / 3 NEXT