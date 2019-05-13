NBA Injury Report Week 30: Paul George could miss start of the 19/20 season, DeMarcus Cousins set for Finals return and more

DeMarcus Cousins could return for the Golden State Warriors in the Western Finals

The NBA Finals are finally here, and as always injuries are likely to play there part. The absence of a key player can swing a series, and all four of the remaining teams have at least one injury concern.

Players from already eliminated teams are also continuing their own recoveries ahead of the 19/20 season, and here are all the latest injury updates that you need to know.

DeMarcus Cousins - Quadriceps - Could Return Next Week

Cousins' time in Golden State has been impacted by injuries

When DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn quad during the Golden State Warriors' Game 2 loss in the first round against the LA Clippers, it appeared that his season was over. However, the 29-year-old is progressing faster than expected, and Marc Stein of The New York Times is reporting that Cousins could return for the Western Conference Finals:

Another reward for the victorious Warriors: League sources say that DeMarcus Cousins -- if he maintains his recent progress from a torn quad -- is on course to make a return to the Warriors' active roster during the Western Conference finals

Over 30 games this season, Cousins averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 25.7 minutes.

Kevin Durant - Strained Right Calf - Should Return This Week

Kevin Durant has been in fine form for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were without postseason scoring leader Kevin Durant as they closed out the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals. Durant injured his calf during Game 5, and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series - but now that the Warriors have made the West Finals, Durant is on course to return later this week.

