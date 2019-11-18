NBA Injury Report Week 5 (18th Nov): Caris LeVert adds to Brooklyn's injury problems, update on Andre Roberson's return and more

Tristan Elliott

Khris Middleton is among the NBA stars that are currently out with injuries

We are now entering Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season, and teams around the league are missing plenty of players due to injury. The likes of Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and John Wall are still out with long-term problems, while plenty of players have picked up injuries over the course of the first month of the season. So, as we head into Week 5 of the season, here are all the latest NBA injury updates you need to know.

#1 Gordon Hayward - Fractured Hand - Out for five weeks

Gordon Hayward will miss the next five weeks after undergoing surgery on his hand

Following his excellent start to the season, Gordon Hayward suffered a hand injury during Boston's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The 29-year-old underwent successful surgery on the fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand last Monday and will miss the next five weeks as he recovers.

#2 Caris LeVert - Thumb - Out for 4-6 weeks

Caris LeVert's injury is a further blow to the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are already short on bodies, and the team suffered a further setback last week as Caris LeVert underwent thumb surgery. The Nets have refused to set a timeline for LeVert's return, although ESPN is reporting that the 25-year-old faces 4-6 weeks on the sidelines.

#3 Khris Middleton - Thigh - Out until December

Khris Middleton is unlikely to play again this month

Khris Middleton left the court with a thigh injury during Milwaukee's win over Oklahoma City last Sunday. It was initially thought that Middleton hadn't suffered anything more than an impact injury, although the Bucks have since announced that the 28-year-old suffered a thigh contusion and is unlikely to play again this month.

