NBA Injury Update: LeBron James is doubtful for Los Angeles Lakers' game against Brooklyn Nets

LeBron has had groin issues all year long.

LeBron James aggravated his groin injury when playing against the Los Angeles Clippers in December and the Los Angeles Lakers have been cautious of his recovery ever since. For the latest episode of LeBron's groin saga, he is expected to miss the Brooklyn Nets clash on Tuesday.

LeBron James (sore groin) is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn, while Anthony Davis (sore elbow) and Alex Caruso (sore hamstring) are probable. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 10, 2020

Despite lingering groin issues, LeBron has played in 59 of the Lakers' 62 games so far and is putting together an MVP-caliber year.

The 35-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game, while shooting almost 50% from the field this season. His greatness during the 2019-20 regular season has resulted in LA being the top team in the Western Conference with an impressive 49-13 win-loss record. The purple-and-gold have nine of their last ten matchups and LeBron is making a strong case for an MVP award.

Moreover, the 7th seed Nets shouldn't pose much of a problem for the Lakers, and after what Bron did this weekend against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, he deserves to rest.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, and playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They recently fired their Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.