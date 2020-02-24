NBA Injury Updates: Jaren Jackson Jr. to miss at least two weeks due to sprained left knee

This is his second season playing for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies sophomore Jaren Jackson Jr. left Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers late in the second quarter. He endured an awkward fall while contesting for a shot and did not return for the rest of the game. In their latest medical update, the Grizzlies announced that the 20-year-old suffered a sprained left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

"I didn't really know what happened until I went back (to the locker room)," Jackson said after Sunday's practice. "You just stiffen up usually when you get hurt. It's not as painful and then later you just stiffen up."

Jackson also suffered a more severe quad injury last year which kept him out after All-Star break. He is the team's second-leading scorer with a career-best average of 16.9 points. Jackson is also shooting almost 40% from beyond the arc and recording 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

The Grizzlies are living dangerously at the 8th spot in the West, just 3 games clear of the Portland Trail Blazers. The race for the last playoff berth will only get heated in the coming weeks and Jaren's absence could certainly prove lethal for Memphis down the stretch.