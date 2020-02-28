NBA Injury Updates: Kelly Oubre Jr. could be out for the season with torn meniscus

Kelly Oubre Jr. looks set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed Phoenix's loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday night due to a problem with his right knee, and ESPN is reporting that the forward is expected to sit out the remainder of the season:

"Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. may miss the rest of the season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee, ESPN has confirmed. The Suns have probed for possible buyout candidates or free-agent additions to replace Oubre, with the expectation that the fourth-year forward will miss the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN."

Oubre Jr. was traded to the Suns back in December 2018 after spending four seasons as a reserve in Washington, and the 24-year-old has quickly established himself as an important part of Phoenix's plans. He has featured 56 times (55 starts) this season, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. Oubre Jr. has also shot 45.2 percent from the field while connecting with a career-high 35.2 percent of his three-point attempts.

While the Suns expect him to miss the remainder of the season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports noted that Oubre Jr. will first seek a second opinion:

"Oubre Jr. is in the process of seeking a second opinion with a knee specialist, sources said. The severity of the tear will determine if Oubre is out weeks or for the remainder of the season."

If the second opinion comes back negative as expected, the Suns are unlikely to target a high-profile name on the free-agent market as they sit 13th in the West with a 24-35 record. The Suns will return to action on Friday night as they take on the struggling Detroit Pistons.