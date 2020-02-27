NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2020: February Power Rankings

Lou Williams is among the contenders to be named Sixth Man of the Year

With the trade deadline now behind us, the 2019-20 NBA regular season is approaching an exciting conclusion. In the East, there is an ongoing battle to secure homecourt advantage behind the runaway Milwaukee Bucks, while the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans are all fighting to secure the final spot in an ultra-competitive West.

On the individual side of things, several players around the league have made strong cases to take home one of the end of season awards, and the race to be named Sixth Man of the Year is particularly competitive. After winning the award in 2018 and 2019 - Lou Williams is once again among the contenders, although the Clippers star faces a level of competition that he has not felt over the past two seasons. So, as we head towards March, here we will take a look at the five players most likely to be named 2020's Sixth Man of the Year.

#5 Jordan Clarkson - Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson has been excellent since being traded to the Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson spent the opening months of the season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Clarkson's form earned him a mid-season trade to the Utah Jazz who were struggling for production from the bench - and the 27-year-old has proved to be a hit as he has added steady scoring to a weak reserve unit.

Since arriving in Utah, Clarkson has appeared from the bench 28 times, averaging 16.0 points while shooting a career-high 48.3 percent from the field. He has also connected with 37.3 percent of his 5.9 three-point attempts per game, and his defense has also been better than expected. Initially considered a quick-fix, Clarkson now looks set for a long-term stay in Utah.

