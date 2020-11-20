NBA Rumors: NBA Investigating Bogdan Bogdanovic's Failed Trade to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have stayed active in the market during the 2020 off-season. The franchise acquired Jrue Holiday in a massive trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and NBA rumors also reported that Bogdan Bogdanovic's move to the franchise had almost reached completion. But just a few days later, reports suggested that the player would be entering restricted free agency.

NBA is investigating the potential sign-and-trade involving the Bucks and Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/SxhC8xmF1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2020

The topsy turvy nature of this potential sign-and-trade has reportedly been enough for the NBA to launch an investigation into the matter.

NBA Rumors: Authorities launch an investigation on Bogdan Bogdanovic's potential move to Milwaukee Bucks

Shortly after the trade for Jrue Holiday was finalized, NBA rumors reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were close to acquiring Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings as well. But then, in a confusing turn of events, sources said that the player planned to enter free agency this off-season.

Reports suggest that the player never agreed to the sign-and-trade's personal terms in the first place, and hence decided to decline the deal. But after the long back and forth between the franchises, the NBA has now stepped in to launch a full investigation on the matter.

Milwaukee on Thursday waived Ersan Ilyasova -- whose inclusion in the initial trade scenario was believed to be central to making it happen -- and that has increased belief leaguewide that Bogdanovic will be headed elsewhere in free agency ... which commences Friday at 6 PM ET — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 20, 2020

NBA Rumors have suggested that the move for Bogdan Bogdanovic is still in the realm of possibility, but at this stage, highly improbable. And so, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly entering the market once again to find another star to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This investigation is sure to bring more clarity on what has been a very confusing situation for many in the NBA community.

What's worrying here for the Milwaukee Bucks is their superstar's perception on the matter. The Greek Freak was reportedly happy with the franchise's moves to acquire Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic. However, with one of those moves now unlikely to happen, it is unclear how the 25-year-old feels about the situation.

The two-time MVP and reigning defensive player of the year has said publicly that he would be ready to leave the franchise if there was no improvement to the roster. And with the player entering free agency next off-season, this season is a crucial one for the Milwaukee Bucks.

